Secure your home for less with these fantastic Ring home security deals on Prime Day

Home security devices can get pricey — quick. But when it comes to ensuring your home and those in it are kept safe, you want to be sure to get the best, and that's where it gets expensive. Ring makes excellent smart home security devices that are both effective and easy to use. That's why these deals Amazon is running for Prime Day are so great. Because it means you can either get started or expand your Ring home security setup for less.

(opens in new tab) Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) with Ring Video Doorbell (2020 Release) and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $424.98 $244.98 (opens in new tab) You can't go wrong with this bundle for the ultimate smart security starter kit. You get the Ring Alarm system, a Video Doorbell, and an Amazon Echo Show 5 to check on your video feeds, all for $180 off the regular price!

(opens in new tab) Certified Refurbished Ring Stick Up Cam: $89.99 $74.99 (opens in new tab) The only thing missing from the bundle above is an indoor camera. This certified refurbished model is just the ticket so you can complete your security setup.

(opens in new tab) Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus (Black) bundle with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $284.98 $149.99 (opens in new tab) When night vision isn't enough, the Ring Floodlight Cam ensures all activity is clearly seen and the Echo Show 5 is a great place to catch it.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell (Venetian Bronze) bundle with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $184.98 $79.99 (opens in new tab) Your front door is the first point of your home to secure, and the Ring Video Doorbell is a great way to get that started. Plus, each time the button is pressed, you'll see who's there on your Echo Show 5.

(opens in new tab) Ring Indoor Cam (White) bundle with Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $124.98 $79.98 (opens in new tab) If you want to add some cameras to keep an eye on the inside and outside of your home, then this Ring Video Doorbell and Indoor Cam are a fantastic way to go.

I've had the pleasure of testing many great smart home security cameras, and Ring has some of the best. One of the big reasons for the company's success is that the products are both easy to use and offer some really helpful features.

Ring started off making some of the best video doorbells on the market and has continued to do so in the years since. These devices are great because they not only let you know when someone has arrived at your home but also act as a security camera for your front door. Amazon has two models on sale during Prime Day and some bundles that get you excellent products and save you money.

If you already have a wired doorbell at your home, then going with the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the way to go. This option offers you 1080p HD video, so you'll be able to clearly see what is going on at your door when you check the live view, or it detects motion in the Customizable Motion Zones. You can even set Privacy Zones, so your camera doesn't intrude on your neighbor's property. However, if you don't have a wired doorbell, don't worry. Just go with the Ring Video Doorbell battery-powered option, and you'll be set.

The Ring Floodlight Cam is a great way to go to watch what's happening outside of your home. Thanks to the 1080p HD camera, you'll get a clear image of what is going on, and the motion detection features can let you know anytime there's an activity in the customizable motion zones. While the camera does have night vision built-in, when it's mounted up high, those IR lights might not be able to reach a long distance from the device. That's where the super bright, 2000-lumen LED lights come in so that nothing escapes the view of the camera.

All of Ring's devices work seamlessly with the excellent Amazon Alexa smart speakers, but during Prime Day, you can pick up the super helpful Echo Show 5. During our review of this smart display, we found plenty to like about it. Its smaller form factor means it won't take up too much space on your tabletop, and it still has plenty of space on the screen to easily see what is happening when viewing your Ring cameras. The built-in speaker and microphone make it great for talking to whoever is at your door and asking Alexa for help.

Regardless of which deal is best for you, you can rest assured that you will buy a great smart home security device to keep you in the know about your home. If you want a complete setup, you can pick up the Ring Alarm bundle above, and you'll have everything you need to secure your home. After ordering your bundle, check out our Prime Day live blog so you don't miss any other excellent deals happening.