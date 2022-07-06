Samsung's SmartThings Update for Philips Hue Lights to Sync with TVs

What you need to know

Samsung aims for a new SmartThings update to go along with their next release of foldable phones.

The company will be adding a new feature for the Philips Hue sync to pair your TV with your smart lights.

The new update will support Android 13 and the next Samsung One UI 5.0 release.

Samsung is punching its ticket for more synchronization across their devices and smartphones. Some early indications point toward it pushing out an update for SmartThings that will pair your TV with your Philips Hue lights (opens in new tab).

Smart lights are changing the way we engage with our rooms in our own homes. At the push of a button, we can change the color of the lights on our phones or shut them off for the night. But when it comes to on-screen entertainment, those fabled Philips Hue lights can do a little more. Early reports, including one from Android Police (opens in new tab), show that Samsung is gearing up for a brand new SmartThings update for these lights.

The new update is aimed at ushering in a new Philips Hue sync feature to enable you to pair your smart lights with your TV content. While this seems to be just another step in smart lights responding to forms of home entertainment, Samsung is up to something else, too. We're all eagerly awaiting the release of the next generation of Samsung foldables such as the Galaxy Z Flip4 (opens in new tab). This brand new SmartThings update is Samsung's way of showing it's placing a strong interest in pairing new pieces of hardware with improved software. There is also a desire there to ensure that we are able to continue moving forward with our technology whenever a new piece is added to the home.

SamMobile (opens in new tab) mentioned this new SmartThings update coming with support with the next wave of Samsung foldables to release later in 2022. They also report that the new update will support the Android 13 and One UI 5.0 (opens in new tab) updates.

Currently, there is no set release date for this new SmartThings update. What's being speculated is that Samsung will save the release for after the phones are out in consumers' hands.