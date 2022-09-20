Google's Nest Wifi Pro pricing prematurely leaks ahead of launch

What you need to know

B&H has spilled the beans on Google’s upcoming Nest Wifi router product.

The rumored Nest Wifi Pro will allegedly cost $200 for a single pack and $400 for a three-pack.

The router is also said to be available in four color variants in line with other Pixel and Nest products.

It's hardly a secret that Google's next-generation Nest Wifi router will have a major connectivity upgrade onboard, and an online retail listing has prematurely revealed its pricing and color options ahead of its expected launch next month.

According to a B&H listing (which has now been removed), the rumored Nest Wifi Pro will start at $200 for a single pack. This is a significant price increase over the 2019 Nest Wifi, which starts at $170. If a single router is not enough, Google will likely offer a two-pack for $300 and a three-pack for $400, according to screenshots shared by 9to5Google (opens in new tab).

It's also worth noting that the listings appear to corroborate a previous rumor indicating a significant upgrade. The router is referred to as the Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E router, implying that it will support the Wi-Fi 6E standard. Google's Nest Wifi line has quickly lagged behind the competition since Wi-Fi 6 was introduced in 2019. Many of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers, such as the Amazon Eero 6, support newer network standards, so it's odd that Google took so long to follow suit. Nonetheless, the upcoming Nest Wifi iteration is a welcome upgrade.

Wi-Fi 6E promises reduced interference than current Wi-Fi 6 models, owing in large part to its 6GHz to 7GHz bandwidth range. This translates to faster speeds. In addition, an FCC listing (opens in new tab) recently revealed the addition of Bluetooth Low Energy and Thread mesh networking radios.

The listings also include some possible color variants for the next-generation router. According to the listings, the Nest Wifi Pro will be available in Snow (white), Linen (light brown), Fog (light blue), and Lemongrass (light yellow/green).

However, there's no mention of a point network extender. Google is set to hold a Made by Google event on October 6, which will presumably see the launch of the Google Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch alongside new Nest products.