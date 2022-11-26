Ding, ding, ding — Ring's best cameras are on sale right now and saving you up to $124

While Ring might be known for making some of the best video doorbells on the market, it has applied its long history in that space to security cameras. The holiday shopping season is great for bringing peace of mind to your home with new cameras. Whether it is getting a couple more to finish out your system or you are getting started, we've rounded up the best Ring security camera deals for you right here.

Ring is discounting nearly all of its cameras during the holiday season, and the Ring Indoor Cam is perfect for adding coverage to the inside of your home — especially when it's as cheap (opens in new tab) as it is on Black Friday. The compact camera is easily set up and ready to start monitoring your house. The Ring app offers you complete control over the camera, including setting up motion zones, reviewing events, and even chatting using the two-way communication feature.

When it comes to expanding your Ring camera coverage outdoors, the Stick Up Cam is the most affordable way to do so. You can get this camera in either a battery or wired version, which is best depending on your situation. But regardless of the model you pick, you will get clear 1080P HD video, two-way communication, motion-activated alerts, and more.

If you want added functionality to your security camera, pick up the bundle that includes a Ring Stick Up Cam and the Echo Show 5. You'll get all the benefits of using one of the best smart displays and can watch your camera on the screen.

Are you looking for more oomph from your outdoor cameras? Then perhaps the Ring Floodlight Cam Plus is the ticket for you. Not only is this setup packing all of Ring's best features in one unit, but it also carries two very bright LED flood lights. These lights can help illuminate your outdoor space while improving the camera's vision.

But if you don't think you need that much light or are looking for a few more advanced features, then the brand-new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is perfect. The 1080P HDR camera is flanked by two LED spotlights that are bright but not as much as the floodlights on the other option. The camera also features 3D Motion Detection, a Bird's Eye View, motion detection zones, and more. We've been testing this impressive outdoor-rated camera that was only released a few weeks ago, so getting it at a discount is wonderful.

If you like the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro but don't need the advanced detection features and want to save a few bucks, check out the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus. You get many of the same features, but Ring has left out the 3D Motion Detection and Bird's Eye View. Making this one of the best outdoor security cameras you can buy.

Don't forget Ring offers a complete security system called Ring Alarm that includes motion sensors, contact sensors, battery backup, a keypad, and more. There are some fantastic deals on these systems, too, and we've tracked those down for you here.