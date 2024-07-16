Amazon's Prime Day deals include this bundle for 53% OFF the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and a smart bulb
The Prime Day smart home deals are no joke this year
Smart home deals have gone live for one of Amazon's biggest sale events of the year. This Prime Day, Amazon has slashed 53% off the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen and Sengled smart bulb bundle. The Echo Show 5 has been well-liked since its release in 2019, offering a smaller, budget-friendly version of the premium Echo Shows 10 and 15.
- Android Central Prime Day Deal Hubs:
phones | wearables | tablets | TVs | smart home
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Sengled Smart Color Bulb: $109.98 $51.98 at Amazon for Prime Day
Amazon has launched 53% off its Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and Sengled Smart Color Bulb bundle for Prime Day, making a super affordable smart display even cheaper. This is a great smart display deal, especially for those who want a bonus Sengled LED color smart bulb.
The latest Echo Show 5 generation features super smooth performance and a powerful built-in speaker, along with a manual privacy cover for the camera.
✅Recommended if: you're looking for a smart home with a display that can be used in smaller spaces; you want a smart home device that includes a physical microphone cover; you can use an LED color smart bulb in addition to the Echo Show.
❌Skip this deal if: need something with a headphone jack; you'd prefer a tablet to a smart home device; you need something with a high-resolution display.
The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is Amazon's best-value Echo Show , offering an affordable, easy-to-use smart display. It also features an upgraded processor from the Gen 2 version, making performance on the Gen 3 even smoother.
For some, this alone might make it worth upgrading from former versions, but it also boasts a larger speaker, a privacy switch, and improved microphones. Along with the smart display itself, this bundle comes with the Sengled color smart bulb, offering a pretty great deal—even for Prime Day.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and general tech since 2020. His work has appeared in Denver Westword, the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, and many other publications. When he isn't covering EVs or tech deals, you can find him playing music, drinking coffee, or hanging out with his cat, Banks.