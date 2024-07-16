Amazon's Prime Day deals include this bundle for 53% OFF the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and a smart bulb

Smart home deals have gone live for one of Amazon's biggest sale events of the year. This Prime Day, Amazon has slashed 53% off the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen and Sengled smart bulb bundle. The Echo Show 5 has been well-liked since its release in 2019, offering a smaller, budget-friendly version of the premium Echo Shows 10 and 15.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Sengled Smart Color Bulb: $109.98 $51.98 at Amazon for Prime Day Amazon has launched 53% off its Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and Sengled Smart Color Bulb bundle for Prime Day, making a super affordable smart display even cheaper. This is a great smart display deal, especially for those who want a bonus Sengled LED color smart bulb. The latest Echo Show 5 generation features super smooth performance and a powerful built-in speaker, along with a manual privacy cover for the camera.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a smart home with a display that can be used in smaller spaces; you want a smart home device that includes a physical microphone cover; you can use an LED color smart bulb in addition to the Echo Show.

❌Skip this deal if: need something with a headphone jack; you'd prefer a tablet to a smart home device; you need something with a high-resolution display.

The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is Amazon's best-value Echo Show , offering an affordable, easy-to-use smart display. It also features an upgraded processor from the Gen 2 version, making performance on the Gen 3 even smoother.

For some, this alone might make it worth upgrading from former versions, but it also boasts a larger speaker, a privacy switch, and improved microphones. Along with the smart display itself, this bundle comes with the Sengled color smart bulb, offering a pretty great deal—even for Prime Day.