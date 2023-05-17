Amazon expands its Echo portfolio with a new speaker and a few hardware upgrades

What you need to know

Amazon announces the new Echo Pop speaker and next-gen products like the Echo Show 5/Show 5 Kids and Echo Buds.

The company is expanding Echo Auto to eight more countries.

All the announced Echo devices are said to be designed with customer privacy in mind.

Amazon has announced the expansion of its Echo products portfolio. The company is introducing several new products as part of the lineup, including Echo Pop, Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids, and new-gen Echo Buds.

Many of the all-new Alexa-powered devices are said to be available for consumers in countries like Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.

Echo Pop

The Echo Pop happens to be the newest entry-level Alexa device in the lot, costing just $39. The Echo Pop is, first and foremost, a front-facing directional speaker suitable for most spaces in your home. It comes in a semi-sphere form featuring multiple color variants, including Lavender Bloom Midnight Teal, Charcoal, and Glacier White.

The device is powered by an Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor and has Eero built-in for users on an existing Eero WiFi network. As such, the Echo Pop can be paired with up to 1,000 square feet of coverage.

Echo Show 5/Show 5 Kids

On the other hand, the new Echo Show 5 comes with a compact screen with a redesigned speaker system on the inside that promises audio with deeper bass. With the new speaker system, the device is said to have a 20% increase in terms of performance over its predecessor. This device also has an AZ2 Neural Edge processor and a re-engineered microphone array.

The compact screen allows users to watch news clips, check their doorbell cameras, view shopping lists, and quickly have video calls with friends and family.

Amazon has further added support for Matter with Echo Pop and Echo Show 5, making it compatible with other smartphone products across multiple brands. The Echo Show 5 costs $89.99 and features Charcoal, Glacier White, and Cloud Blue color options.

The Echo Show 5 stand with USB-C charging port costs an additional $26.99.

Additionally, there is Echo Show 5 Kids with a space-themed design and kid-friendly responses from Alexa. It comes with many kid-friendly features; it can crack jokes, help kids with homework, allow kids to co-create stories, and filter any explicit lyrics.

“Parents and guardians have access to a free suite of parental controls through the Parent Dashboard, where they can adjust age settings, review activity, and set bedtime limits, “ Amazon adds in a shared press release.

Purchasing the Echo Show 5 Kids (in Galaxy colorway) for $99.99 gives users a two-year guarantee and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

The new display will be available in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany.

Echo Buds

The next-gen Echo Buds aim to take on other affordable wireless earbuds in the market. They are priced at $49.99 and promise rich audio, longer battery life, premium features, and hands-free Alexa.

Underneath, the earbuds equip 12mm dynamic drivers, two microphones, and a voice detection accelerometer. Since they are Alexa-powered by default, so users can ask to cue music, make a call, set a reminder, and much more. The buds further feature customizable tap controls, a VIP filter, and multipoint pairing.

The promised battery life involves up to five hours of audio playback on a single charge. The case additionally gives up to 20 hours of listening time.

Echo Auto

Lastly, Amazon has announced that it is also expanding its Echo Auto availability to eight new countries: Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.

With the latest Echo Auto, users can expect a slimmer design and an adhesive mount for placing in the cars. It also features five microphones to trigger Alexa and ask it to play music, make calls or add items to calendars.

Android Central's Danny Gallagher says that while the new Echo Auto misses out on some features found in its predecessor, "it's improved on its core functions with a five-microphone array that can focus on the person giving it commands through a wall of noise."