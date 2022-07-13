Hurry! This Galaxy SmartTag Plus deal won't last forever

We're nearing the end of the first day in the Amazon Prime Day sales. A lot of goodies are running low on stock, so you'd better grab what you want quickly. The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ Bluetooth trackers are super cheap right now, at $30 for a single pack (opens in new tab). You get to pocket $10 per tracker that would otherwise be spent, if not for this Prime Day special offer.

Samsung's SmartTag+ trackers are mighty useful, helping you stay on top of easily lost items. Attach one or two of these little devices to your keys, backpack, wallet, or even your dog's collar. The ultra-wideband (UWB) profile gives each one of these Samsung trackers a wide range of 15 meters, while Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 adds an extra 120 meter range. BLE also ensures that the Galaxy SmartTag Plus's battery lasts a long, long time.

To locate whatever your Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ is attached to, you simply use your Samsung Galaxy phone and the tracker plays a loud sound to alert you of its presence. The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ is water resistant, so you don't have to worry about damaging it in the rain. There are two colorways, Black and Denim Blue, and both are on sale with this Prime Day deal.

Track and trace with Samsung on the cheap

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ (Black): $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Stay on top of your most prized possessions with a little help from Samsung this Prime Day. Grab the waterproof Galaxy SmartTag Plus for 25% off on sale. The Black variant is easily concealed and doesn't attract much attention.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ (Denim Blue): $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Samsung offers this ashy Denim Blue colorway for its SmartTag+ Bluetooth trackers. With a physical button built in, anyone can alert you if your lost item is found by pressing it. The tiny hole on the top also helps you attach the tracking device to essentially anything, hassle free.

For Android users, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ is the next best thing compared to the Apple AirTag. Of course, the SmartTag Plus tracker does require you to have a decent Samsung phone in order for the AR find feature that uses UWB to work. If you've got the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, S21+, S21 Ultra, S22+, S22 Ultra, Z Fold 2, or the Z Fold 3, you'll be able to take full advantage of this premium tracker from Samsung.

