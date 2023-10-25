Uh, Amazon is slashing 50% off JBL headphones and I'm scared

The Black Friday sales are still weeks away, but according to Best Buy and Amazon, you don't need to wait to find some sweet wireless headphone deals. I just found out that the two retail giants are offering massive discounts on a selection of JBL headphones and earbuds, with up to 50% off select models. To be honest, I have no idea why these two retail rivals chose this particular moment to unleash such epic discounts, but I also don't care — a deal's a deal.

Anyway, the big question now is whether you should buy a pair of these wireless headphones today or wait to see if they will be discounted even more once Black Friday hits. It's hard to guarantee anything at this point, but I'll be making my recommendations in this guide based on price history and my near-decade of experience in the e-commerce space. Keep reading to see the offers in question, and if you're interested in doing some more deal-hunting before the crowds show up, don't forget that we're gathering all the best early Black Friday tech deals now.

JBL deals

1. JBL Live 660NC: $199.95 $99.95 at Amazon Currently selling for just 100 bucks, the JBL Live 660NC feature some nice 40mm drivers, up to 50 hours of battery life, and some solid active noise cancellation technology (that's what the "NC" stands for). Price comparison: Best Buy - $99.99

2. JBL Tune 660NC: $99.95 $49.95 at Amazon If you prefer on-ear headphones, the JBL Tune 660NC are also included in the sale with a sick 50% discount. These cans boast a nice balanced sound signature with some decent ANC and up to 44 hours of battery life. And they're only $50! Price comparison: Best Buy - $49.95

3. JBL Tune 510BT: $49.95 $24.95 at Amazon Wireless headphones for just $25? Count me in. Sure the Tune 510BT aren't the most advanced cans on the market, but you're getting some decent sound, a comfortable fit, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. Price comparison: Best Buy - $24.99

4. JBL Tune 710BT: $79.95 $39.95 at Amazon The Tune 710BT feature a lightweight, foldable construction, a fast-charging 50-hour battery, and the immersive bass tones that JBL is known for. There's no noise cancellation, but the discounted $40 price tag should make up for that. Price comparison: JBL - $39.95

5. JBL Tune 230NC: $ 99.95 $49.95 at Amazon If you'd rather try a pair of wireless earbuds, consider grabbing the JBL Tune 230NC for a whopping 50% off at Amazon. Currently sold out at most other retailers, these buds feature active noise cancellation, four built-in microphones for hands-free calling, and a water-resistant construction.

FAQ

Should I buy headphones now or wait until Black Friday?

I'd say buy now or prepare to wait. Based on my years of experience deal-hunting (and looking at the price history of the above items), I expect these discounts to disappear in the next few weeks only to return as the Black Friday sales go live. In other words, I highly doubt that the prices above will drop further as we approach the holidays.

So you can either buy a pair of these discounted headphones today, or deal with the crowds come Black Friday. The problem with the latter approach is that you run the risk of items selling out. Still, it's an option if you need time to think about it.

Again, this is a prediction, not a guarantee, so take my words with a grain of salt.

When do the Black Friday sales start?

Now, apparently. Although Black Friday doesn't officially land until the day after Thanksgiving in the United States (November 24th), retailers have been launching their holiday sales earlier and earlier with each passing year. Nowadays, you can expect the Black Friday sales to begin in early November or late October. Some sites will just start trickling in deals, while others will launch a full sitewide sale event with little notice. Needless to say, we're closely watching all of the biggest retailers and will be updating our site with new information as it becomes available.