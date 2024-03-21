This is the ONLY Sony headphones deal you should be considering during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

I usually don't like to let my personal opinion interfere with my writing too much, but Amazon just dropped a Sony headphones deal that deserves your attention. The Sony WH-1000XM4, my favorite wireless headphones, are currently $100 off during the retailer's Big Spring Sale event with zero strings attached.

Sony WH-1000XM4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08MVGF24M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $348 $248 at Amazon Despite their age, my favorite wireless headphones remain the Sony WH-1000XM4 due to their still-great sound quality, customizable ANC settings, and overall bang for the buck. Grab a pair during Amazon's Big Spring Sale and you'll instantly get 29% off your purchase.

The XM4 may not be the newest wireless headphones from Sony (that honor belongs to the also-great Sony WH-1000XM5), but I prefer the older cans for a few reasons.

For starters, the XM4 have a much more flexible frame, so they're easier to fold up and throw into a backpack or suitcase. Additionally, the active noise cancellation and overall sound quality are also almost indistinguishable between the two models; I've actually found that the XM4 are marginally better at blocking low ambient noise, such as that deep hum on airplanes.

But all of that aside, I really prefer the XM4 because they're considerable cheaper than their successor. The XM5 rarely fall below $350, but thanks to the current Amazon deal, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM4 for an easy $248.