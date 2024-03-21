This is the ONLY Sony headphones deal you should be considering during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Forget the XM5, I'm all about this Sony oldie.
I usually don't like to let my personal opinion interfere with my writing too much, but Amazon just dropped a Sony headphones deal that deserves your attention. The Sony WH-1000XM4, my favorite wireless headphones, are currently $100 off during the retailer's Big Spring Sale event with zero strings attached.
Sony WH-1000XM4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08MVGF24M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">
$348 $248 at Amazon
Despite their age, my favorite wireless headphones remain the Sony WH-1000XM4 due to their still-great sound quality, customizable ANC settings, and overall bang for the buck. Grab a pair during Amazon's Big Spring Sale and you'll instantly get 29% off your purchase.
The XM4 may not be the newest wireless headphones from Sony (that honor belongs to the also-great Sony WH-1000XM5), but I prefer the older cans for a few reasons.
For starters, the XM4 have a much more flexible frame, so they're easier to fold up and throw into a backpack or suitcase. Additionally, the active noise cancellation and overall sound quality are also almost indistinguishable between the two models; I've actually found that the XM4 are marginally better at blocking low ambient noise, such as that deep hum on airplanes.
But all of that aside, I really prefer the XM4 because they're considerable cheaper than their successor. The XM5 rarely fall below $350, but thanks to the current Amazon deal, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM4 for an easy $248.
Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09XS7JWHH%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">
$399.99 $328 at Amazon
If you like to own the newest tech imaginable, it's worth mentioning that the Sony WH-1000XM5 are also getting a nice $72 price drop during Amazon's sale. The XM5s are arguably better than their predecessor in a few key areas, namely battery life and ANC processing (although that's definitely a point of contention among some folks). Both headphones are great, you just need to find the pair that works with your budget and lifestyle.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.