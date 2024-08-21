The best noise-cancelling headphones on the web just scored a massive discount at Best Buy

Wireless headphone deals come in many forms, and this next pick is a great one for folks who want the best of the best, no matter the cost. For a limited time, the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are $100 off at Best Buy, alongside similar deals from other retailers. With the WH-1000XM5, you can expect top-tier audio quality, a long-lasting battery, and crystal clear microphone audio for phone calls and voice commands.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 $299 at Best Buy The Sony WH-1000XM5 are $100 off at multiple retailers right now, offering a Prime Day-level discount on some of the best cans on the market today. These headphones include over 30 hours of battery life per charge, and they have super comfortable over-ear cups. Plus, they include useful features such as wear detection for automatic play and pause functions, ANC, and custom EQ and sound modes. Buying from Best Buy means you're also getting four free months of SiriusXM streaming. Price comparison: Amazon - $298

✅Recommended if: you want the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market without breaking the bank; you're looking for wireless headphones with a long battery life; you want something that has top-notch audio capabilities along with customizable EQ settings.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather save a little money can get the last-gen WH-1000XM4; you prefer headphones that fold up easily and neatly.

The newer generation Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are our top pick for the best wireless headphones, and there's more than one reason why. In addition to excellent, highly-customizable sound quality, these Sony headphones have up to 30 hours of battery life per charge, along with features like wear detection, ANC, custom EQ settings, and more.

Some of the downsides on these include that users can't charge and listen simultaneously, and they're relatively expensive compared to some other older headphones. Still, with $100 off the normal purchase price, these actually start to look like a more competitive option than peers at this price point, so it might be worth picking these up before the sale disappears.