Sound up! Our favorite wireless headphones are 25% OFF at Amazon for Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day events always come with at least a few wireless headphone deals, but this next one's a real treat. Try 25% off the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones for Amazon's October Prime Day sale, marking a $100 discount on our favorite wireless headphones of all time.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones boast top-tier sound quality, customization options, ANC, and a long battery life that will get you through several listening sessions. Plus, these charge super fast, and they work great for phone calls and voice commands.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: $399.99 $298.00 at Amazon for October Prime Day Amazon has launched a 25% discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, representing just over $100 in savings on the best wireless headphones out there. These are definitely the top dogs as far as wireless headphones go, especially at this low price. Get up to 30 hours of battery life per charge, super fast re-charges, and excellent ANC and other audio options.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for top of the line ANC performance; you want wireless headphones that offer over a days' worth of battery life per charge; you need a mobile app with audio customization options.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer headphones that are easy to fold up and store; you want headphones that you can charge while you listen.

We absolutely love the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, which is why we've chosen them as our top pick for the best wireless headphones for Android. Users love these headphones due to their excellent audio quality and ANC performance, their roughly 30 hours of battery life, and their useful audio customization options for EQ, 360 Reality Audio, and more.

These headphones can be a bit clunky to fold and store, and they're bulkier than some other options. If you prefer something a bit smaller or more portable, you might want to check out some of Amazon's other Prime Day headphones options. In addition, these can't be used to listen while charging, but otherwise, they're still a pretty solid pick.