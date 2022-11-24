Find your things in a jiffy with these cheap Tile trackers

Do you have a notoriously naughty pet? Maybe your kitty doesn't like to come when called, or maybe your pup loves to hide and watch you seek. Whatever the case, a Tile Bluetooth tracker can solve these conundrums and many others in a few seconds.

You can attach a Tile tracker to your pet's collar or your car keys. Choose any item that you're prone to losing and make it super easy to locate with a Bluetooth tracker from Tile. All you need is an app on your phone. A few taps later, a loud ringing sound will alert you about the whereabouts of your tracker and whatever it's attached to. The well-established and anonymous Tile Network tracks any Tile accessory if it goes out of range from your phone.

The Tile Mate is a fantastic Bluetooth tracker because it has a small footprint and a keychain hole, making it easy to attach to virtually anything. It is also water and dust-proof and the battery lasts for three years. The downside here is that you can't replace the battery in Tile trackers, so you'll have to replace it after three years are up. Various Tile trackers are currently on sale, with the Tile Mate (2022) 3-pack taking the crown.

Tile Mate (2022) isn't the only tracker on sale from the brand. A couple more accessories from Tile trackers can be found for discounted prices this Black Friday. the savings aren't as big, but they're worth looking at.

Each Tile model brings something unique to the table. For instance, the Tile Slim looks like a credit card for all intents and purposes, but it is not one. This sleek card-shaped Bluetooth accessory slides into wallet slots, discreetly helping you stay on top of its location. Meanwhile, the Tile Sticker is a circular device with a strong adhesive on the back so you can stick it onto things.

