New Chipolo POP Bluetooth trackers work with Google and Apple Find My Device networks, but there's a catch

Chipolo finally updated its Bluetooth trackers to work with the new Google Find My Device network. Dubbed the Chipolo POP series, the products launched on April 14, 2025. The good news is that the brand's trackers are ubiquitously compatible with both Google and Apple's networks, making them excellent for most households.

POP trackers have improved specs compared to the last-gen Chipolo trackers that I reviewed previously. At $29 apiece, the pricing is just a tad higher, but it's only a dollar or two more so it's acceptable.

You get decent upgrades for such a small price hike, such as an improved 300ft Bluetooth range and a more robust IP55 water and dust-resistant rating. There's a new remote selfie feature that enables users to snap pictures on their phone from a distance by clicking the POP button.

The Chipolo POP retains 120 decibels of max loudness and a one-year-long battery that's easily replaceable. And of course, as is customary, Chipolo's POP trackers come in bright colors such as yellow, blue, green, and red in addition to staples like black and white.

There's a catch, and it's a doozey

(Image credit: Chipolo)

All the best names in the Bluetooth tracker biz updated their lineups following the relaunch of the Google Find My Device network in June 2024. Even Motorola threw its hat in the ring, releasing a stylish and colorful accessory called the Moto Tag.

Most trackers only work with a single tracking ecosystem. For example, the new Tile by Life360 trackers from 2024 only work with Life360's network. Despite the fact that it supports iOS devices, the Moto Tag is only compatible with Google Find My Device.

Meanwhile, Pebblebee's refreshed tracker lineup from 2024 supports both Google and Apple's networks, but users can only register their tracker with either one regardless, limiting the potential trackability.

Like Pebblebee, Chipolo took the same route with the POP tracker. Sure, it's compatible with both Apple and Google's Find My Device networks, but you're forced to choose either one instead of using them together.

Users aren't looking to play a trivial game of "this or that" when buying trackers; they just want to find lost stuff as efficiently as possible.

A Google and Apple alliance needs to happen

(Image credit: Chipolo)

This is a major drawback for Google. Back when I tested the Google's Find My Device network with the latest trackers, and I was left severely disappointed. The network just doesn't function as well as Apple's network, so it's likely that most folks will end up opting for Apple's network instead.

Although Google has since put in more effort to improve the usability and functionality of its network, adding handy features such as offline tracking, shared items, and third-party compatibility, the cold hard truth is that it still falls short.

Even if we now have new trackers that can work on both networks (but not simultaneously), most users will probably end up using the Apple network simply because it's more reliable. It's either having to choose between Apple and Google, or the alternative Tile by Life360 network which has a web of millions of devices to rely on for findability.

In a world where Bluetooth multipoint is commonplace and we're moving towards the next evolution of Bluetooth called Auracast, I can't comprehend why Bluetooth trackers are limited in this way, especially when considering how Google's new Find My Device network actually works.

Why are companies not making trackers that function on both Google AND Apple's networks?

Why are companies not making trackers that function on both Google AND Apple's networks? Both brands would benefit from such an alliance and so would the users. they've already partnered up to create the Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers spec makes it possible to deliver unknown tracking notifications to both iOS and Android users. I imagine enabling cross-functionality between the two networks would be an extension of this.

This is not talked about enough, even though this could be highly beneficial to consumers. So I'm asking Google, Apple, and Bluetooth tracker brands, on behalf of the world. Please make a tracker that can leverage both Google and Apple's Find My Device networks at the same time.