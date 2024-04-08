Pebblebee announces new trackers that support Google's Find My Device network

What you need to know

Pebblebee expands its product portfolio with new Bluetooth tracking devices: the Card, Clip, and Tag.

These devices are compatible with Android and iOS platforms and are certified to work with Google's Find My Device network.

The new "item finders" are available for pre-order starting April 8, 2024, through the Pebblebee website.

Pebblebee is expanding its tracker portfolio with a new set of Bluetooth tracking devices that are compatible with Google's Find My Device network, the company announced on Monday.

The new Bluetooth trackers are dubbed Card, Clip, and Tag, and they are rechargeable, sport LED indicators, and have melody alerts to track items. They also promise an extended range.

"As we launch our Made for Google certified item finders, we're not just expanding our product lineup; we're enhancing peace of mind for consumers and offering robust, cross-platform solutions for enterprises," says Daniel Daoura, founder and CEO of Pebblebee.

(Image credit: Pebblebee)

Pebblebee also wants to ensure a seamless experience, irrespective of the operative system used to track a user's belongings. As such, the newly announced devices are compatible with unknown tracker alerts on both Android and iOS devices, which Apple and Google have been working on for some time. These trackers are further updatable through OTA updates, which users can access through the company's web portal.

Android phone owners can fully take advantage of Google's Find My Device network, which also launched on Monday. This should help users track everyday items "quickly and securely, even when they're offline."

"We're on the cusp of revolutionizing the tracking industry, and we invite both consumers and businesses to join us in this journey," Daoura further added.

The Pebbeblee's Card, Clip, and Tag devices for Android users will be available for pre-order starting today (April 8) through the company website, although they're not expected to ship until May. The trackers, which the company calls the "item finders," are also expected to be available in stores in late May and available online via Google Store starting this June.