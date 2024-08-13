What color Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 should you buy?

It seems like the hot pink Motorola Razr set off a trend because a ton of Google's latest gear is available in rosy shades. Not that I'm complaining! Pink is a bold and powerful color that looks good on everyone. So you'll be ecstatic to know that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 come in pink in addition to three other colors.

Wireless earbuds aren't like phones. Much like smartwatches, you don't put a case on earbuds so, they're a lot more visible. This means that picking the right color Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 to buy is even more important. Browse through all the available shades of Google's new earbuds to help you pick the perfect tone that matches your aesthetic.

The four seasons of the Pixel Buds Pro 2

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 - Peony Splash of color Peony matches the baby Pixel 9's colorway of the same name. If you got the pink Pixel Watch 3 band as well, this will complete your blushing pink Pixel wardrobe. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 - Wintergreen Soothing mint Can't get over that light mint shade? Google understands. That's why the Pixel Buds Pro 2 come in this refreshingly cool color. What a vibe! Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 - Hazel Almost black Are you one of those people who just buy everything in black and call it a day? Bad news, the new Pixel Buds don't come in a proper black finish, but this dark Hazel is almost black. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 - Porcelain Minimalist look If you're a minimalist with way too much white in your wardrobe, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Porcelain will fit right in. The off-white hue is a hit or a miss, depending on what you like.

Google appeases almost everyone with the Pixel Buds Pro 2 color variants

Choosing what color Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 to buy isn't as tough of a decision next to a smartwatch or a phone. Just like the Pixel Buds Pro, the carrying cases are all the same anyway, so you're only really looking at the buds themselves.

As I always say, pick the color that strikes your fancy. Don't think about anyone else's opinion because it's your money and you get to choose what you like. But if you're not taken by any of the colorways right off the bat, you could just be practical about the matter.

Porcelain is too light and likely to get dirty very soon and more frequently. Hazel won't have this issue since it's almost black. If you want to be able to find your buds from far away, get bright colors like Peony or Wintergreen. You can spot the hot pink Pixel Buds Pro 2 from a mile away, so you're less likely to loose them.

And of course, if you've already got a smartwatch, match your Pixel Buds Pro 2 to the color of your wearable. Even if you don't have a Pixel Watch, just look at the color palette and theme of your gear and pick a shade that goes with it.