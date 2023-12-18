Our favorite wireless earbuds just crashed to a record low price (and yes, you can get them by Christmas)

We're down to the wire now, but if you're doing some last-minute Christmas shopping, we've got just the earbuds deal for you. Head to Amazon during their holiday sale and you can score a sweet 20% discount on the Jabra Elite 10, our top pick for the best wireless earbuds that money can buy today. This discount totally clobbers the price that we saw during Black Friday, so if you missed that major sale event, now's your chance to pick up a pair of incredible earbuds for cheap. And believe it or not, if you order today, they'll arrive by Christmas.

Jabra Elite 10: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon Just in time for the holidays, Amazon is slashing a historic $50 off the Jabra Elite 10, our favorite earbuds on the market today. These buds boast adaptive active noise cancellation, a versatile sound profile, and spatial audio support, not to mention the ability to fine-tune your own EQ or use a preset in the Jabra app. The best part? They'll arrive in time for Christmas if you order ASAP. Price tracker: Best Buy - $199.99 | Jabra - $199.99

As our resident audio expert Ted Kritsonis notes in his 4.5-star review, the Elite 10 triumph by improving upon Jabra's already excellent foundation without completely breaking the mold. You get new features like spatial audio support and head tracking, plus an ultra-comfy fit and the handy button controls we've come to expect from the brand. The Jabra Sound Plus app also lets you choose from a number of EQ presets until you find the sound you're looking for, or you can completely personalize your listening experience by creating your own custom EQ preset.