Galaxy AI is jumping from the Galaxy S24 to your favorite Samsung earbuds
With a Galaxy S24 and the right Galaxy Buds, you'll be able to translate conversations in person and in real time.
What you need to know
- Samsung announced an OTA update on February 13 enabling Galaxy AI on its latest earbuds.
- Supported Galaxy Buds will work with Live Translation for phone calls and in-person Interpretation mode.
- The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Buds 2, and Galaxy Buds FE currently support the feature.
Samsung's new Galaxy AI is leaping from the Galaxy S24 onto the Galaxy Buds 2 to help you better communicate with people worldwide.
On Tuesday (Feb. 13), Samsung emailed owners of the Galaxy Buds 2, Buds 2 Pro, and Buds Fan Edition to let them know that it would add Live Translate and Interpretation to its earbuds via an OTA update.
The Live Translate tool on the Galaxy S24 series typically works through the Galaxy Phone app, letting you download language packs to hear a translated version of the other speaker's words during a call. With this update, your wireless earbuds can serve as the mic for these phone calls.
The more exciting tool is Interpretation mode. According to the email (per GSMArena), "users directly speak into the Buds mic and their translated voice will now be available via the Galaxy S24 series enabling near-natural conversation between two individuals each holding Galaxy S24 series smartphone and Galaxy Buds respectively, eliminating the need to hand over the phone and manage translated talking."
Samsung announces OTA with #GalaxyAI features for Galaxy Buds FE, Buds 2 & Buds2 Pro!- Live Translate- InterpreterBoth features work when connected with Galaxy S24 series only at the moment. Check your Galaxy Wearable app. #GalaxyS24 pic.twitter.com/64p0LXXuDuFebruary 13, 2024
Essentially, you can give your Galaxy S24 to the person next to you and speak normally in your own language; your Galaxy Buds 2's mic will pick up your words and translate them on the display. Then, that person will respond using the Galaxy S24 mic.
The announcement states that Interpretation and Live Translate via the Buds don't require a network connection, the same way it does for phone calls. So long as you have the language pack downloaded ahead of time, you should be okay to use it even if you're roaming or in a dead zone.
Currently rolling out in India, this update should come to other territories soon. Unfortunately, even though Galaxy AI is coming to other phones like the Galaxy S23 this summer, these phones may not have the NPU performance for on-device translations. We'll have to wait and see.
A previous leak suggested that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro would get live translations first, making this announcement a bit of a surprise. They're currently expected to launch in the second half of 2024 and should support the Galaxy AI out of the box.
