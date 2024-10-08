Prime Day impulse buy alert! The coolest earbuds ever are just $31 right now

Have you ever been somewhere in public and one of your earbuds fell out? It's a painful experience because they usually bounce or roll somewhere inaccessible or disgusting. Thanks to this crazy $31 Prime Day deal, this irritating occurrence won't be so painful if it happens in the future.

See all the October Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

CMF Buds are seriously impressive buds with ANC and blew our editor Harish away with their value. Even at the normal $39 price, CMF Buds look and sound great, and this Amazon Big Deals Day deal makes that statement even more true.

Obviously, spending just $31 on wireless earbuds isn't going to give you the best sound quality in the world but these are more than acceptable. They're legit good and they even include active noise cancellation (ANC) — something usually reserved for earbuds three times the price or more.

Grab a quick pair as a backup or switch over to them permanently so you don't have to worry about losing one. Plus, the unique case features a dial that doubles as a fidget spinner, letting you move it back and forth with a satisfying click that'll keep your hands busy when you need to sit still.

CMF Buds: $39 $31 at Amazon CMF Buds are nothing but a great pair of truly wireless earbuds for a lot less than the competition. This 21% off Prime Day deal somehow makes them even more affordable, and they don't even miss out on ANC!

✅Recommended if: You just need an inexpensive pair of truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation. They're so cheap it probably won't even make you cry if you lose one.

❌Skip this deal if: You need louder noise cancellation or the best quality audio. These sound just fine and have a great fit, but more expensive earbuds will get you better quality.

But hear me out: I'd recommend spending just $16 more to get the upgrade CMF Buds Pro 2. At $47, they're 32% off for October Prime Day and will deliver an even better experience than the regular CMF Buds. Just like CMF Buds, the CMF Buds Pro 2 come in a range of snazzy, eye-catching colors, or you can opt for the more subdued white or black colorways if that's more your jam.

As you might expect, choosing the CMF Buds Pro 2 will net you better overall sound quality including louder noise cancellation that's important when you're on an airplane or somewhere else particularly noisy. It's also got better quality microphones, so your calls and meetings will sound less tinny than with the regular CMF Buds.

On top of that, CMF Buds Pro 2 feature the most unique earbud case on the market. It looks identical to the CMF Buds case but that little wheel actually serves a purpose on these buds. The dial can be used to quickly adjust the volume of your music — something that feels truly amazing when it's sitting in your pocket — or it can be clicked in up to three times to act as a customizable button for playing/pausing music, pulling up Google Gemini, and more.

To me, this case is the best part of the earbuds. Sure, the sound quality is good — especially for this rock-bottom price — but the case is just so darn fun to use! I've been using these all day to listen to music while writing Prime Day deals and I can't recommend them enough!

CMF Buds Pro 2: $69 $47 at Amazon Keep your phone charged for days with the Anker Prime 27,650mAh power bank, on sale for 20% off during October Prime Day! It's even got enough juice to power a laptop and just about any gadget that accepts a USB charge

✅Recommended if: You're looking for something uniquely excellent with a case that does much more than just charge these excellent ANC earbuds.

❌Skip this deal if: You need the highest quality sound available from earbuds. These aren't bad by any means, but they also can't compete with buds that are $100-$200 more expensive.

No matter which you pick, you'll be getting a great pair of earbuds for next to nothing during October Prime Day!