Don't let your new Galaxy S22 go without a case — check out these Prime Day sales

You just finished purchasing a Galaxy S22, so naturally, your next step is to buy some protection for your new device. After all, it isn't a cheap smartphone. Even at its incredible Prime Day discount, you're still shelling out more than a few hundred dollars for Samsung's 2022 flagship, and the last thing you'd want to do is accidentally drop and crack your shiny new device.

Fortunately, Samsung has plenty of Prime Day deals on official first-party cases for the Galaxy S22, with different styles that will fit anyone's tastes. Below are just some of the cases we thought were worth looking at, from flip cases to frame covers and more standard cases.

Notable Galaxy S22 cases

Samsung loves a flip-cover case, and we do too. The LED View Cover case is a cool one because it features an LED display on the cover, allowing you to view alerts, notifications, and even answer or reject phone calls while the case is still closed. Plus, it's doing double duty by protecting your display with the LED cover.

The Silicon Cover for the Galaxy S22 is another favorite, thanks to its simple yet stylish strap design, allowing a better grip while in hand.

Other cases to consider

Believe it or not, smartphones aren't indestructible, no matter how tough the glass is. While Samsung has been known to use the arguably more durable glastic on its phones, the Galaxy S22 has made the switch to a glass back, meaning it's very possible to shatter the device and be stuck footing the bill for a repair.

