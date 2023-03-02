Best wallet & folio cases for Samsung Galaxy S23 2023

The tiniest of the S23 series is lightweight, compact, and made for single-handed use. You don't want to take away from its petite nature even when dressing it in a wallet case with or without a folio. Check out these dashing S23 cases that have slots to carry cards and cash but don't take away from your baby S23's functionality and fun size.

All the best wallet cases for your S23

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 for Galaxy S23 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Four mixed designs and a customizable option Enjoy this unique TPU wallet case that can resist shocks and carry your credit cards or IDs at the same time. It hardly adds any weight to your Samsung Galaxy S23 and it has textured sides to add grip. AICase Galaxy S23 Wallet Case Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Brown, Black Genuine leather is classy, but it does cost lives to attain. PU leather is vegan and it costs less than half the price of original leather, which is why we love the AICase Galaxy S23 Wallet Case. You get two small and one large slot to store your tidbits and the magnetic folio doubles as a kickstand. GOOSPERY Magnetic Bumper Case for Galaxy S23 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Nine assorted colors From bright yellows to bold reds, the GOOSPERY Magnetic Bumper Case comes in a versatile range of colors. This lovely S23 wallet case thinks outside the box. It has a plastic door-like folio that closes shut magnetically and raised edges, adding drop protection. You can store two cards and a few scraps of paper in the wallet section. COOYA Samsung S23 Case Wallet View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Navy Blue, Gun Metal, Purple The COOYA Samsung S23 Case Wallet has a dual-layered structure consisting of a flexible TPU layer and plastic plates on the outside, helping it absorb shock from impacts. Unlike old-school wallet cases with folios, this isn't a bulky S23 cover. There is a slim compartment that pops open on the back. Impressively, you can keep around five cards in there. Snakehive Samsung Galaxy S23 Leather Case Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Green, Black, Brown, Navy, Plum, Teal It's pricy, but leather lovers argue that it's worth the buy. Snakehive's Samsung Galaxy S23 Leather Case is available in six gorgeous hues and it is made entirely of genuine leather. The wallet case has a magnetic folio that can be used as a stand, there are plenty of credit card slots, and it gets better looking with age. You get a 12-month warranty with your purchase. (opens in new tab) Scooch Wingmate for Samsung Galaxy S23 Visit Site (opens in new tab) Colors: Black Scooch makes some sweet phone accessories like phone grips and stands. The Scooch Wingmate for the Galaxy S23 is a military-grade durable case with a hidden wallet to hold up to four cards built into it. Not only is it a sleek wallet cover, but you also get the Scooch $100 Guarantee with it.

Get a smart wallet case for your S23

Wallet cases are wonderfully handy, helping you carry useful cards such as IDs and credit cards on the go. You can also stash some cash or other useful scraps such as passport-sized photos in your wallet and folio cover. There are loads of such cases available for the Samsung Galaxy S23, so it can be intimidating to settle on just a single option.

The best wallet case for the tiny but mighty Galaxy S23 is the Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 because of its lightweight and sturdy design. Though it is made of a tough TPU material, the slim S23 case doesn't bulk up the Samsung device. You can customize the design or choose one of the four available patterns. On top of that, the sides are textured to add friction so you don't drop your phone.

Snakehive's Samsung Galaxy S23 Leather Case is a premium wallet case with a folio. It comes in some lovely colorways such as green and plum, and the material used is genuine leather so it ages with time. You'll love that distressed, weathered look on the leather wallet case on your S23 as it adds character. The drop protection is good and Snakehive promises scratch resistance as well. You get a couple of slots to store your bits and bobs and the folio acts as a stand. This isn't a heavy-duty case, but the flap on top does a marvelous job of protecting the S23's display.

Speaking of protecting displays, your Samsung Galaxy S23 needs a screen protector no matter how rugged a case you put it in. Don't skimp out just for the screen guard, it's not a wise decision.