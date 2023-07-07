Best screen protector for the Google Pixel Fold 2023

After what felt like waiting forever, the Google Pixel Fold is finally out in all of its folding glory. The flexible display is really cool, and Google promises IPX8 water resistance, but it's still pretty fragile. Glass in itself is a vulnerable material, let alone a blend of glass that bends regularly.

Large cracks aren't your only concern. The wear and tear caused by everyday use cause scratches, nicks, and abrasions. This means that you need the best screen protector for the Google Pixel Fold if you plan on keeping it intact. Here are all your best options, including Pixel Fold screen protectors for the inner display as well as the outer screen.

Staff pick Milomdoi 9-in-1 Google Pixel Fold Screen Protector View at Amazon All you need Milomdoi kills it with all of its screen protectors, but this 9-in-1 Google Pixel Fold Screen Protector set in particular is an awesome deal. Not only do you get three TPU films for the larger display, but you also get three tempered glass pieces for the cover screen and three more tempered glass units for the camera island. There's an installation frame included as well. TQLGY 6 in 1 Google Pixel Fold Screen Protector View at Amazon Cheap but good The TQLGY 6 in 1 Google Pixel Fold Screen Protector is cheaper than Milomdoi and you almost get all the same goodies. The multipack throws in two of each: a tempered glass camera lens protector, a protective TPU film, and a tempered glass screen protector. The plastic films are for the internal screen whereas the glass screen guards are for the external display. Spigen Screen Protector GlasTR EZ FIT for Pixel Fold View at Amazon Full frontal protection You probably use the outer screen of the Pixel Fold a lot more. It is exposed to the elements more often too. That's why it needs premium protection like the Screen Protector GlasTR EZ FIT for the Pixel Fold. You get two high-grade tempered glass screen protectors with 9H hardness and an oleophobic coating to repel dirt, water droplets, and oil. Whitestone Dome Glass EA Glass Google Pixel Fold Screen Protector View at Amazon High-end brand Whitestone Dome Glass is a well-known brand that makes premium protective products for phones. The EA Glass Google Pixel Fold Screen Protector includes two highly responsive and durable glass screen guards with 9H hardness. The alignment tool helps you achieve a perfect bubble-free installation. Supershieldz 2 Pack Google Pixel Fold Screen Protector View at Amazon Affordable and reliable Supershieldz has proven time and time again that budget brands can be reliable. This 2 Pack Google Pixel Fold Screen Protector is well worth the investment. You get two TPU films with high clarity for the main screen as well as two more similar plastic films for the cover screen. These screen protectors are case scratch resistant. ArmorSuit MilitaryShield HD Clear Film for Google Pixel Fold View at Amazon Made in the U.S.A ArmorSuit's MilitaryShield HD Clear Film for the Google Pixel Fold is anti-yellowing, has high clarity, and is capable of self-healing from minor scratches. You get two pieces of ultra-clear plastic screen protectors for the outer display and two for the inner screen.

Protect your heft investment with a Pixel Fold screen protector

After spending nearly two thousand dollars on your fancy Pixel Fold, it would be criminal to skimp out on decent protection. Make sure you grab a sturdy phone cover. Only the best cases for the Google Pixel Fold will suffice. There's absolutely no way you can skip getting a screen protector either unless you want to flush your hard-earned money down the toilet.

The best screen protector for the Google Pixel Fold is both affordable and durable. The Milomdoi 9-in-1 Google Pixel Fold Screen Protector somehow costs around $20 and still manages to give you three tempered glass camera lens protectors, three tempered glass main display screen protectors, and three TPU films for the internal folding display. And that's not all, because Milomdoi also checks in a positioning tool, wipe, and microfiber cloth to help you with the installation.

If you want something from a more premium brand, get the Spigen Screen Protector GlasTR EZ FIT for the Pixel Fold. The box includes an alignment tool and two pieces of really good quality tempered glass units, but they only cover the external display. You'll still need to purchase a TPU film for the inside from another brand, which can get expensive altogether.

Done decking out your Pixel Fold with squeaky clean screen protectors? Good job. Now that you're done with the mandatory tasks, have fun perusing through accessories like heavy-duty Pixel Fold covers or wireless chargers for your Google foldable.