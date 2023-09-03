Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus screen protectors 2023

You need one of the best Galaxy Tab S9 Plus screen protectors to shield its display from cracks, scratches, and shatters. Larger mobile devices, such as tablets, are far more likely to have accidental slips and falls. Naturally, you want to avoid that, especially when taking the price of a replacement Tab S9+ screen into account.

Take a look at all the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus screen protectors that you can buy. We've rounded up the cream of the crop right here for your ease. From glossy screen guards to matte films, there's a lot to choose from.

Durable screen protectors for your Galaxy Tab S9+

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Staff pick Supershieldz 2 Pack Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Screen Protector Tempered Glass View at Amazon Super tough Get robust protection without breaking the bank with the Supershieldz 2 Pack Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Screen Protector Tempered Glass. This set includes two durable tempered glass protectors with oleophobic layers to repel dirt and grime. You don't have to worry about hindering your Tab S9 Plus's touch responsiveness, as each protector is very thin. BERSEM 2 PACK Paperfeel Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Check Amazon Paper-like feel Adeptly named, the BERSEM 2 PACK Paperfeel Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus replicates the appearance and feel of paper on your tablet. You get two matte films, each with a smooth texture that feels great to write on with the S Pen. JETech Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus View at Amazon All you need JETech offers everything you'd need to protect your Tab S9+. The JETech Screen Protector for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus sports two units of scratch-resistant tempered glass protectors with oleophobic coatings and an installation frame for better alignment. SPARIN 2 Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus View at Amazon No more scratches SPARIN's 2 Pack Screen Protector for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is another multipack. This set of two features glass screen protectors that repel fingerprints and dirt thanks to oleophobic layers on top. The 0.3mm thickness ensures super responsive touch feedback. MoKo 2 Pack Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S9 Plus View at Amazon Do it yourself MoKo throws in a handy alignment tool to help you get that perfect fit. This two-pack of Galaxy Tab S9 Plus screen protectors includes two screen guards with high-clarity and an oil-resistant oleophobic coating for cleanliness. ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR2 Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus View at Amazon Premium option ZAGG has outdone itself with the InvisibleShield Glass XTR2 Screen Protector for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. This uber-premium screen guard is made of a special glass with a strong hexagonal molecular structure. It is oleophobic, glare-free, and has a blue light filter built-in. All that comes at a price, and it's closer to three digits than you would think.

Ward off scratches and cracks with a durable Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus screen guard

There are plenty of awesome Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus screen protectors available, and most of them are reasonably priced. Overall, your best bet lies with the Supershieldz 2 Pack Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Screen Protector Tempered Glass. The brand is trustworthy and consistently good at what it does, and it gives you great value for your coin. You don't get an installation tool with the two-pack though, so you might want to go for something else if that's a dealbreaker.

The next best Tab S9+ screen protector is easily the JETech Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. It's almost as cheap as Supershieldz, you get the exact same sort of tempered glass protectors in the box, and there are two pieces in each set. JETech kindly includes an alignment frame, giving it the upper hand.

If you want something that's easy on your eyes, look to the BERSEM 2 PACK Paperfeel Screen Protector for your Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. This paper-like screen guard is essentially a matte plastic film. It is super-thin, easy to install, and it deflects glare. The effect is very similar to that of an e-reader's display. If you like the look and feel of e-ink tablets, you'll enjoy this screen protector on your Samsung Galaxy Tablet.

Pair your screen protector with a great Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus case once you're done. The body of the tablet needs better protection too. Plus, nice cases add bonus features such as stands and slots to store your S Pen.