Best Samsung Galaxy A34 cases 2023

Samsung spruces up its A Series of budget phones every year. While the Galaxy A34 5G isn't as famous as the A54 5G, it's still a great Samsung phone. If you've opted for the cheaper Samsung Galaxy A34, you should get a nice phone cover to protect it. Nicks, scratches, and dents can easily be prevented by any one of these reliable cases for your Galaxy A34.

Safeguard your investment with a nice phone case

Ringke Fusion-X for Samsung Galaxy A34 5G View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Camo Black, Black The Ringke Fusion-X is perfect for your Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. It's slim and doesn't weigh much, the frame is reinforced against shocks, and there are two designs to choose from. Like any great Ringke cover, the Fusion-X has built-in holes for phone straps and lanyards. Spigen Liquid Air for Galaxy A34 5G View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Matte Black, Abyss Green, Awesome Violet There's no going wrong with anything from Spigen, especially the fantastic Liquid Air. This A34 5G phone cover is so lean, it feels like a thin coat of paint. Surprisingly, you still get military-grade drop protection thanks to the brand's Air Cushion Technology. Not to mention, Spigen caved into the pressure from fans and finally rolled out a bright Awesome Violet colorway for this variant. NINKI Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Case with Camera Cover View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black, Blue This NINKI cover borrows from Nillkin and adds a sliding camera shutter on the back. But it isn't just a cheap imitation, this heavy-duty Samsung Galaxy A34 5G case ups the ante by giving you a built-in kickstand as well. Plus, the sides are scored stylishly to add more grip to the cover. Ringke Fusion for Samsung Galaxy A34 5G View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Matte Clear, Clear Ringke is really, really good at making clear phone cases. The Ringke Fusion is a basic transparent cover for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G that comes in two finishes, glossy and matte. Of course, the Duo-QuikCatch lanyard holes are there and you get decent shock absorption from the hard TPU frame. Foluu Silicone Case for Samsung Galaxy A34 5G View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Light Cyan, Blue, Black, Purple Are you a fan of solids? Try the paper-thin Foluu Silicone Case for size. This silicone bumper cover has a soft microfiber lining, so it wards off scratches and dents from stray dust particles. You get a grippy finish that feels great to the touch and the body is tough so it can resist shocks. Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy A34 5G View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black Spigen's bulky Tough Armor cover is a proper rugged cover for your Galaxy A34 5G. Not does it adhere to strict military standards of drop protection, but it also has a thick body made of tough materials like TPU. The bezels are raised around the screen, buttons, and camera unit, and there's a handy stand on the back.

Just because the Samsung Galaxy A34 is the overlooked middle child, it doesn't mean that you're going to miss out on swanky phone cases and accessories. Plenty of well-reputed third-party brands cater to the budget Samsung phone, including names like Spigen and Ringke. Otterbox also has a few robust cases for the A34, but they aren't available in North America just yet.

Our favorite Samsung Galaxy A34 5G case is none other than the mighty Ringke Fusion-X. This sleek bumper cover has a tough frame but it doesn't bulk up your phone. You can opt for the see-through finish or grab the sem-transparent camo pattern if you want to be one of the cool kids. It doesn't cost much, but the Ringke Fusion-X for the Galaxy A34 5G bolsters your phone's drop protection and it even has lanyard holes.

If you really don't care about being able to see the color of your Samsung phone, then the Spigen Liquid Air is your next best choice. Spigen's phone covers are famously robust and they last forever. The Liquid Air series is one of the most sought-after ones because it's so thin and looks fabulous on every single phone. The Spigen Liquid Air for the Galaxy A34 5G comes in three fun colorways, which is a great move on Spigen's part. We were starting to get tired of Matte Black and Abyss Green, so the bright and perky Awesome Violet color is a welcome addition.