Best Samsung Galaxy A23 5G cases 2022
This underdog phone from Samsung deserves a splendid case that protects and serves.
Samsung rolled out the Galaxy A23 5G very quietly, but that doesn't mean it's not a good phone. This value-packed Android device packs a decent punch with high-end features like a 120Hz IPS display, the Snapdragon 695 SoC, and a generous 5,000mAh battery.
If you picked this budget-busting Samsung phone, be sure to take it up a notch with a fantastic case. After all, there's no water or dust-proofing on the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, so it definitely needs all the help it can get. Fret not, for we have just the right protective covers for your needs. Whether you need a bare-bones clear case or a feature-rich cover with a stand, these excellent picks have it all.
Swanky Galaxy A23 cases to please all
I adore Speck's ImpactHero cases for Samsung's A series phones. Per my user experience with other Galaxy models, the Speck ImpactHero for Samsung Galaxy A23 5G offers antimicrobial protection, superb impact resistance, a precise fit, extra grip, and a great feel in hand. Choose from one of four color combos to go with your style.
Slender wallet case
Samsung's innovative Galaxy A23 Card Slot Cover is a high-quality slim case with a slot to accommodate one card at a time. Available in two soft colorways, it saves your phone from scratches resulting from everyday use.
See it clearly
The Spigen Liquid Crystal case features anti-yellowing technology to preserve the clear nature of this Samsung Galaxy A23 cover for years to come. This is the best transparent option for your phone, coming from a trustworthy brand that you can rely on.
Heavy-duty gear
UAG brings name-brand protection for your Galaxy A53 in a considerably compact form factor. The UAG Scout Series TPU case is robust, grippy, and great at absorbing shock while minimizing damage, thanks to its raised edges and solid construction.
Nothing left uncovered
OtterBox's Defender Series for the Samsung Galaxy A23 is another rugged number that bolsters defenses even further thanks to its opaque screen guard. You can pop the screen cover off when needed and put it back on if you want added protection or feel the need to use the built-in belt holster.
Stoic resolve
There are eight stunning color combos to choose from when buying the AICase Heavy Duty 3-Layer Case. This sturdy Galaxy A23 cover offers military-grade shock absorption and dust-proofing enabled by a complex three-layered design.
Guard your privacy
Nillkin makes some brilliant TPU cases sold at affordable prices. This Samsung A23 cover includes a privacy shutter to shield your camera unit and protect your privacy simultaneously. The textured back helps prevent accidental slips and falls.
Slim and trim
Osophter is better known for its clear cases, but the brand's other cases are just as good. This Shock Absorption Flexible Case for the Galaxy A23 fits snugly and comes in four hues. You get shock resistance from small bumps and scrapes in a lightweight form factor.
Dash of color
Are you looking for bright pastels? Foluu has exactly what you need. This flexible Silicone Case for your Samsung Galaxy A23 is available in a refreshing light green and a soft lavender, as well as your run-of-the-mill shades like black and blue. That smooth back feels great against your skin too.
Unconventional wallet
Kowauri's Slim Leather Wallet Case reinvents the concept of a dual-purpose phone cover that doubles as your purse. It fits your Samsung Galaxy A23 well and features faux leather on the back. The unconventional part is the pocket fitted on the rear that can hold a few cards and scraps of paper, fastened shut by wide elastic bands.
Silicone valley
If you do not love the fake leather on the Kowauri case, the Kwmobile Soft TPU Cover with Card Slot is more suitable for your A23. It's made of a soft silicone material with a matte finish and single card holder on its backside. Unlike other silicone cases, this one only comes in black and white.
Stand included
You can get the Allytech Military Grade Case with Kickstand in five vibrant dual-tone combinations. Each of these Galaxy A23 covers sports a built-in stand on the rear and a textured back to add grip. The buttons are tactile, and the camera unit is secured by raised lips, improving drop protection.
A myriad of Galaxy A23 cases to choose from
There's no shortage of excellent cases for your Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. All of these picks are the best of the best, but narrowing it down to one or two depends on your needs. Speck's ImpactHero case is an all-rounder, bringing you protection from bumps and falls as well as unseen dangers such as germs. There are plenty of exciting colorways to choose from, and the back's texture is delightful — not to mention grippy.
Samsung's own Galaxy A23 Card Slot Cover is a great alternative, though it only comes in two shades. The strategically placed slit allows you to store a card or a limited quantity of cash in the cover. It isn't the most secure case, so you might want to divert your attention elsewhere if ruggedness is a priority. In that case, the UAG Scout Series, OtterBox Defender Series, and the jazzy number from AICase are all great choices.
Last but certainly not the least, the Allytech Military Grade Case with Kickstand is right for your Galaxy A23 if you desire a built-in stand. Of course, you can always covert any of these other A23 5G covers by purchasing a phone grip that acts as a kickstand and adding it on separately. We recommend the Scooch Wingback Universal or the CLCKR Phone Grip and Expanding Stand as per our hands-on experience.
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a contributing writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.
