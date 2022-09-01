Samsung's very affordable Galaxy A23 5G makes its way to the United States

What you need to know

Samsung quietly announced the Galaxy A23 5G in August.

The phone is now available in the United States and retails for $299.

The Galaxy A23 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and features a 120Hz display.

Android users in the U.S. looking for an affordable smartphone now have another option to consider, as Samsung has just launched the Galaxy A23 5G stateside.

The phone was originally announced in August with very little fanfare, as availability was seemingly limited. However, this affordable Android phone provides plenty of value and just might end up being one of the best Android phones under $300.

That's because Samsung outfitted this phone with specs that will make even last year's Galaxy A32 5G jealous. That includes the impressive Snapdragon 695 chipset and an even more impressive 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. Sure, you get a small notch and rather sizeable bezels, but some compromises must be made at this price point.

On the back, you'll find a 50MP quad-camera array, accompanied by a 5MP ultrawide camera as well as depth and macro sensors. On the front is an 8MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy A23 5G offers a poultry 64GB of internal storage, but fortunately, you've got microSD card support. Rounding off the specs, the phone comes with 4GB of RAM (the official spec sheet also lists 6GB and 8GB RAM options along with 128GB of storage), and a 5,000mAh battery should provide plenty of juice to get you through the day and more.

Those interested in picking up Samsung's latest mid-range offering won't have to wait long — or at all. The Galaxy A23 5G is available starting today, September 1, at various retailers and carriers such as T-Mobile and AT&T. The device retails for $299.99 and only comes in black, although there are likely to be some cases to dress it up a little if you want a splash of color.