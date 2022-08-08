Samsung Galaxy A23 5G variant goes official with Snapdragon 695 chipset

What you need to know

Samsung quietly launched yet another Galaxy A series device.

The Galaxy A23 5G is now official, featuring minor changes to the LTE variant.

The 5G variant features a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and a 5000mAh battery.

In March, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A23, a non-5G handset featuring 50MP quad rear cameras. Four months later, while we're looking forward to Samsung's next-gen foldable devices, the company quietly made official the 5G version of the Galaxy A23. The Galaxy A23 5G brings fewer changes than its non-5G variant, which includes a new 5G capable chipset.

Like the LTE variant, the Galaxy A23 5G also sports a 6.6-inches Full HD+ screen, an Infinity-V display. It is an LCD panel featuring 90Hz refresh rates and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung ) Image 1 of 2

While Samsung doesn't officially reveal the chipset, the device is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, according to GSMArena. The report mentions the alleged device's Geekbench test has revealed the processor underneath. It is a significant step up from Snapdragon 680, featured in the LTE model. It brings 5G capabilities to the handset next to the Adreno 619 GPU for graphics.

In terms of dimensions, the 5G handset (weighing 197 grams) is a couple of grams heavier than the LTE model, which weighed 195 grams; again, it is just a minor bump.

Overall, the design looks identical merely to the LTE variant. And the optics are pretty much similar as well. The Galaxy A23 5G comprises a 50MP primary camera next to a 5MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device relies on an 8MP selfie shooter.

The storage options include up to 8GB of RAM coupled with either 64GB or 128GB on the onboard storage option. There is microSD expansion support for up to 1TB. Like most of the best budget Android phones, the device draws its power from a 5000mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging. The Galaxy A23 5G ships Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box. For security, there is the native Samsung Knox protection. Lastly, the connectivity options apart from 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1.

Samsung hasn't officially revealed the pricing or the availability of the Galaxy A23 5G yet. The GSMArena hints at a possible launch in Europe and Indian markets.