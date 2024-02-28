Best OnePlus Watch 2 bands 2024

OnePlus did a commendable job with the stunning OnePlus Watch 2. The Wear OS 3 watch has the best battery life of any Android smartwatch to date. It comes with a waterproof fluoro rubber band out of the box with a stainless steel buckle. If the black or green band doesn't put a smile on your face, one of the best OnePlus Watch 2 bands can do the job instead.

It's always a smart idea to have spare smartwatch bands at hand. You can switch up the look of your OnePlus Watch 2 from sporty or casual to business formal in the blink of an eye. Thankfully, OnePlus opted for the universal quick-release connector for the Watch 2, so you have an ocean of excellent straps to choose from. Any 22mm quick-release band will work with your OnePlus Watch 2.

Put these fantastic OnePlus Watch 2 bands on your wrist

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Spigen Modern Fit for Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 View at Amazon Best overall It may sound odd, but the Galaxy Watch 3's bands fit the OnePlus Watch 2 perfectly. So if you want Spigen's legendary stainless steel strap for your OnePlus smartwatch, get this 22mm variant of the Spigen Modern Fit band. It's a classic look that goes with nearly every outfit. Ritche Quick Release Leather Watch Band View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Best leather Genuine leather bands can get very expensive, but the Ritche Quick Release Leather Watch Band is relatively affordable. You get that lovely, grainy texture that only real leather can achieve. Choose from plenty of styles and colors to match your OnePlus Watch 2. Barton Elite Silicone Band 22mm View at Amazon Best silicone Barton's Elite Silicone Band is made of the highest grade of silicone you will find. The 22mm variant comes in about two dozen colours and there are different colorways available for the metal buckle too. We find this green and black band looks the best with the OnePlus Watch 2's theme. Fullmosa 22mm Stainless Steel Mesh Watch Strap View at Amazon Best mesh Everyone needs a good old magnetic mesh band made of stainless steel. The Fullmosa 22mm Stainless Steel Mesh Watch Strap is very affordable and it comes in black, silver, gold, and rose gold metallic hues. Stainless steel doesn't rust and the mesh design makes it comfy to wear. Lerobo 22mm Soft Silicone Breathable Watch Strap View at Amazon Best breathable Lerobo's sporty silicone bands have been massively in demand for years and years. They come in single and multi-packs, have breathable air holes, and are available in a wide assortment of color combos. Plus, the soft silicone is very nice against the skin. Spigen Retro Fit for Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 View at Amazon Best for everyday use Vegans will appreciate this synthetic leather band from Spigen. It looks close to real leather and has a soft lining to improve the wear experience. The Spigen Retro Fit for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 fits the OnePlus Watch 2 because it measures 22mm in size and has standard quick-release pins.

Get two or three of the best OnePlus Watch 2 bands to spare

The OnePlus Watch 2 taps into the deep pool of 22mm quick-release smartwatch bands available. You can use so many bands with the Watch 2, it's awesome. Any 22mm band with the quick-release bands will fit nicely, so you can even upcycle your Galaxy Watch 3 bands or share your partner's Amazfit Cheetah straps.

One other major advantage of being able to use existing watch bands is that they are very cheap. Don't believe me? Take a look at the spectacular Spigen Modern Fit band for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. This luxurious stainless steel band is so popular that it's available for flagship wearables like the Galaxy Watch 6. As long as you buy the 22mm variant, you can get the look on your OnePlus Watch 2 too. The links can be opened up with the included tool and the strap is extremely well made. All that for only $10 is an excellent bargain, and you're not even sacrificing quality for the price cut.

If you want a leather band, the Ritche Quick Release Leather Watch Band is a classic look. It only costs about $20 but you get so many different styles, various colored metal buckles, and even different designs like a fishtail end. As with any leather accessory, this strap gets a weathered texture over time so each and every piece looks different with age.