Best watch bands for the Amazfit Cheetah Round and Cheetah Pro 2024

Much like Samsung and Fossil, Amazfit's Cheetah Round and Cheetah Pro also use universal quick-release connectors for its watch bands. This means you have a wide pool of 22mm bands to choose from when looking for the best watch bands for the Amazfit Cheetah Round and Cheetah Pro.

Too much choice presents a challenge of its own: indecisiveness. If you're unsure about which brands to opt for and what materials to get, this guide will help. We've curated a list of the very best, most comfortable, versatile, and budget-friendly Amazfit Cheetah Round and Cheetah Pro bands available to you.

Switch up your style with these Amazfit Cheetah Round and Cheetah Pro bands

Staff pick Barton Elite Silicone Band 22mm View at Amazon Best overall Barton's Elite Silicone Band comes in a variety of sizes. The 22mm quick-release band fits both the Amazfit Cheetah Round and Cheetah Pro. It's made of the most comfortable waterproof silicone, there are plenty of colors, it has a stainless steel buckle, and the price is agreeable. Amazfit Strap Nylon Series View at Amazon Second best Amazfit's own bands are very good, and they don't even cost much. The Amazfit Strap Nylon Series is ideal for the Cheetah smartwatches. As the name suggests, it's made of robust nylon. You can either pick Sunset Black or Sunset Gray for the 22mm variant of the band. Ritche Quick Release Leather Watch Band View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Premium pick Much like Barton, Ritche also offers a variety of universal quick-release bands. The Ritche Quick Release Leather Watch Band comes in loads of shades, it's made of genuine top-grain leather, it has a stainless steel buckle, and you can choose from several styles of bands. Moran Stainless Steel Mesh Watch Band 22mm View at Amazon Best metal band Moran's lovely 22mm Stainless Steel Mesh Watch Band comes in a range of stunning metallic hues. From blue and black to rose gold and silver, there are loads of designs to choose from. This band comes with the tools needed to adjust it as per your wrist size. Qimela 2 Pack Sport Loop Nylon Braided Bands 22mm View at Amazon Most ergonomic Generic sets like the Qimela 2 Pack Sport Loop Nylon Braided Bands 22mm are cost-effective, giving you two straps for less than the price of one. These soft braided nylon wristbands are comfortable, adjustable, and lightweight. Plus, the quick-release connectors mean you can use them with any Amazfit Cheetah watch. BISONSTRAP Quick Release Silicone Watch Bands View at Amazon View at Amazon Best color variety BISONSTRAP's Quick Release Silicone Watch Bands are cheaper than Barton or Ritche. They may not be as good, but the quality is more than good enough for rough use. Pick any 22mm silicone band and you'll find loads of colors available, both for the strap as well as the buckle.

Grab the best Amazfit Cheetah Round and Cheetah Pro bands without breaking the bank

Both the Amazfit Cheetah Round and Cheetah Pro use 22mm quick-release bands. This is a big win for you in case you own one of these excellent running smartwatches. Basically, any band you see out there that sports the same connectors will fit your Cheetah Round or Cheetah Pro.

The Barton Elite Silicone Band 22mm is the ideal band for your Amazfit wearable. Barton's watch bands are made of high-quality materials. The silicone is soft, the stainless steel never rusts, and you get tons of cool single and dual-tone colors to choose from. Price-wise, this is the best overall pick for anyone as it costs well below $25.

If you want to stick with first-party offerings, Amazfit's own bands will please you too. The Amazfit Strap Nylon Series is perfect for the Cheetah watches. The lightweight yet durable nylon make is suitable for rough use and heavy workouts. You don't have to spend much to get one, but there are only two colorways available in the 22mm size option.