Best OnePlus Nord N300 screen protectors 2022

Life is unpredictable and accidents happen all the time. When using a budget phone like the OnePlus Nord N300, you never know what might mistakenly crack your phone's screen. And it's not just drops and falls that you need to worry about. I've faced scrapes and nicks from keys and cables crammed in my drawer and handbag along with my phone. Never run the risk of scratching or shattering your Nord N300's display. Screen guards are excellent at thwarting damage inflicted on displays. Make sure you grab one of the best OnePlus Nord N300 screen protectors to keep it intact.

We don't like scratches and nicks in this house

Orzero OnePlus Nord N300 Tempered Glass Screen Protector (4 Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Staff Pick Orzero's glass protectors are some of the best in the business. This 4-pack includes durable tempered glass screen guards designed for your Nord N300. They are easy to install, provide high clarity, and resist scratches. Supershieldz OnePlus Nord N300 Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2 Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Name brand protection Supershieldz has a trustworthy reputation for a reason. We have tried these protectors and never found them to be disappointing. This set includes two pieces of tempered glass for your OnePlus Nord N300. The oleophobic top layer repels dust, oil, and fingerprints. Skinomi Matte Screen Protector for OnePlus Nord N300 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A matte affair Skinomi's matte screen protectors are fantastic if you need an anti-glare screen guard for your Nord N300. Although the value proposition isn't as high here, you get a high-quality product for your coin. This TPU film defends the display from scratches and scrapes, but it's not the best protective measure for hard falls. PULEN OnePlus Nord N300 Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3 Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) No bubbles, no problem The PULEN OnePlus Nord N300 Tempered Glass Screen Protector gives you three units of glass. Each protective glass piece has a special adhesive on the back to prevent bubbles from getting trapped under the screen protector. Mr.Shield OnePlus Nord N300 Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3 Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Lifelong partner Mr.Shield provides a lifetime replacement warranty with its Nord N300 Tempered Glass Screen Protector 3-pack. The brand uses Japanese glass which is world-renowned for its exceptional durability and scratch resistance. Supershieldz OnePlus Nord N300 PET Screen Protector (6 Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Not that kind of PET If you don't like tempered glass protectors, check out this polyethylene terephthalate (PET) film from Supershieldz. There are a whopping six pieces in the box and they don't compromise on quality either.

Shield your screen from the world

Happily, you don't need to fret about the cost of acquiring a decent screen protector for your OnePlus Nord N300. All of the best options feature wonderfully accessible prices and most of them offer at least one or two extra pieces in the box. Glass options cost just a tad more, but the price difference isn't going to put a hole in your wallet.

Orzero's 4-pack offers phenomenal value, giving you tried-and-tested tempered glass protectors for your Nord N300. These screen protectors boast high clarity, don't interfere with touch sensitivity, and glide on bubble-free. Orzero includes a few phone wipes and a microfiber cloth to help you clean up your OnePlus phone before application.

Supershieldz is another reliable name in the industry. Whether you want sturdy tempered glass or PET film, the brand has it all. Choose either option to protect your OnePlus Nord N300's display and you'll be good to go. The PET film, in particular, is the best one you'll find. Supershieldz is very generous, throwing in six pieces of its OnePlus Nord N300 PET Screen Protector in the box.