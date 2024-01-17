Best Galaxy S24 series chargers 2024

Disappointingly, Samsung did not upgrade the wired charging speeds of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. We're still stuck with 45W wired charging on the Ultra and Plus models. Similarly, the basic S24 also retained the S23's slow 25W USB-C charging speed.

Since you don't get a charger in the box with any of the Samsung Galaxy S24 devices, you're going to have to buy one separately. The best Galaxy S24 series chargers support 45W fast wired charging, manage heat efficiently, are compact, and don't break the bank. Lucky for you, we've gathered them all right here.

All the best Galaxy S24 chargers

Staff pick Anker 313 Ace 45W Charger View at Amazon View at Amazon Best overall Anker's 313 Ace 45W Charger is positively tiny, comes with foldable prongs, doesn't cost much, and pushes out 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0 to your Samsung Galaxy S24 series device through its single USB-C port. Since it's a GaN charger, it manages heat efficiently. Belkin BoostCharge Pro Universal Easy Align Wireless Charging Pad 15W View at Amazon View at Target View at Best Buy Best wireless Cut the word and go wireless with the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Universal Easy Align Wireless Charging Pad 15W. You get 15W fast wireless charging and the necessary USB-C power adapter is included in the box. Talk about bang for buck! UGREEN Nexode 45W USB-C GaN Charger 2 port View at Amazon View at Amazon Best dual-port UGREEN's famous Nexode lineup includes a 45W USB-C GaN Charger with two ports. It is perfect for topping up your S24 at 25W while topping up something else at the same time at 20W if needed. The tiny brick supports Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0. Baseus 65W PD Fast Charging 3-Port Wall Charger View at Amazon Best triple-port Need more power for your Galaxy S24+ or S24 Ultra? The triple-port Baseus 65W PD Fast Charging Wall Charger comes with a 5A USB-C cable in the box and supports Samsung's top wired charging speeds. You can even charge a Chromebook or laptop with it. Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger With Cable View at Amazon View at Amazon Best first-party Do you prefer to use first-party accessories? The Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger comes with a cable and it costs around $35, which is alright pricing for a Galaxy S24 charger. InfinaCore P3 Pandora Portable Power Bank View at Amazon Best versatile InfinaCore makes quirky hybrid chargers like the P3 Pandora Portable Power Bank. This 8000mAh power bank comes with prongs to plug into the mains and has a wireless charging pad built into its side. Equipped with three ports and fast wired charging, it is a jack-of-all-trades.

Get a Galaxy S24 charger based on your own individual needs

The best Galaxy S24 series chargers are all here. Now all you have to do is pick one based on your budget and needs. It's a good idea to grab a USB-C charger that is suitable for your lifestyle, super compact, and has foldable prongs.

For those of you who aren't prepared to spend more than $20 roughly, the Anker 313 Ace 45W Charger is the optimal choice. It's small, it has all the right fast charging specs, it has foldable prongs, and it dissipates heat smartly due to GaN and Anker's own technology. You'll need to buy a 5A USB-C cable separately though, as Anker does not include one in the box.

To take advantage of your Galaxy S24's wireless charging capability, you'll need a wireless charging pad or stand. Belkin's BoostCharge Pro 15W Universal Easy Align Wireless Charging Pad costs less than $30, supports fast 15W wireless charging, and has a user-friendly design. You won't have to fumble around trying to position your S24, S24+, or S24 Ultra properly so it aligns with the coils perfectly. Belkin also includes the USB-C power cable and adapter in the box, which increases the value of this charger even more.