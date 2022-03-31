Best chargers for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Plus, and Ultra

Unlike its smartphones, which have been lagging behind until only just recently, Samsung's tablets usually can be re-charged fairly quickly. This, paired with the incredible battery life, allow for your Galaxy tablets to last for days in some instances. But as we have seen in recent years, Samsung is ditching the included chargers, so you might be on the lookout for the best Galaxy Tab S8 chargers. Thankfully, there are plenty of fantastic options to choose from.

Staff pick Samsung 45W Power Adapter $50 at Amazon From the source Samsung has a tendency to release new accessories whenever a major device is updated. That's exactly what happened with the Tab S8 and S22, with this new 45W wall charger that includes a compatible USB-C to USB-C cable. Anker Nano II 715 PPS Charger $50 at Amazon Compact and powerful Anker makes some of the most reliable and best-looking charging accessories. With the Nano II 715 Charger, you'll enjoy up to 65W charging speeds, along with being compatible with Samsung's PPS fast charging technology. The design also sports a foldable plug, making this one of the most powerful and compact chargers out there. Spigen 45W ArcStation Pro GaN Charger $30 at Amazon All you need Slowly but surely, reputable casemaker Spigen has been moving into other smartphone accessory areas. That's where the Spigen ArcStation Pro comes in with its 45W charging speeds and foldable plug design. And with its PPS compatibility, the ArcStation Pro can safely charge your various Samsung devices as fast as possible without damaging your device. TECKNET 65W GaN Charger $37 at Amazon Extra ports It's all fine and dandy to have a dedicated Galaxy Tab S8 charger. But it's extremely convenient if you have a charger with more than one charging port. With this 65W charger from TECKNET, you'll get two Power Delivery USB-C charging ports, along with a standard USB-A port. Anker Nano II 726 Charger $54 at Amazon Charge your phone and tablet If you're a fan of the Anker 713 but want an extra charging port, then you'll want to check out the Anker 726. This charger features dual USB-C ports, capable of reaching up to 65W, depending on your device. And thanks to the use of GaN technology, this charger is almost 50% smaller than its predecessor. UGREEEN 100W GaN Fast Charger $80 at Amazon Even more ports Speaking of having more ports, the UGREEN 100W Charger is equipped with three USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. This gives you some added flexibility that Samsung's own charger can't match. UGREEN even went so far as to build in a unique "Power-X" system to help ensure that your devices aren't over-charged. Baseus 10000mAh 2-in-1 Power Bank $40 at Amazon 2-in-1 charging Chances are you'll want to take your Galaxy Tab S8 out of the house every once in awhile. And while battery life is already pretty spectacular, you'll want to have a backup plan if the juice runs. This 10,000mAh power bank from Baseus is the perfect companion. It not only acts as a 45W portable charger but you can also use it as a traditional wall charger just by unfolding the plug. Anker PowerCore III Elite 26K Power Bank Bundle $180 at Amazon Most powerful power bank This might just be the most impressive portable charger bundle that we've seen. With the PowerCore III Elite bundle, you're getting a 26,000mAh portable charger, complete with two USB-A and two USB-C ports. There's also a 65W Power Delivery wall charger included, along with a USB-C charging cable. Samsung Super Fast Portable Wireless Charger $75 at Amazon Helpful versatility Sometimes you don't need to have a charger that maxes out the speeds of your devices. Samsung makes a portable charger that will not only help you keep your Galaxy Tab S8 juiced up, but also features a built-in wireless charging pad. And as for capacity, we have a 10,000mAh cell that will be more than enough to juice up your Galaxy Tab S8.

Charge your Galaxy Tab S8 as fast as you can

Something that makes the hunt for the best Tab S8 charger easier is that all three models — the Tab S8, the Plus, and the Ultra — are equipped with 45W charging speeds. This is something that we were hoping to see with the Galaxy S22 lineup, but it just wasn't meant to be. So regardless of whether you got the smallest Galaxy Tab S8 or the behemoth Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the charging speeds remain the same.

If you're looking for the best Galaxy Tab S8 charger since Samsung stopped including a power brick in the box, the company's 45W charger is the way to go. This will charge your Tab S8 at its 45W rated speeds, and you don't have to try and find a cable as Samsung includes one in the box.

Those who want a little bit of added flexibility when it comes to charging devices might want to consider the Anker 715 charger. Not only are you getting an extremely compact design thanks to the foldable plug, but this charger also reaches speeds up to 65W. Anker is well-known for making some of the best chargers, and the Anker 715 is no exception.