Best accessories for your new Amazon Fire tablet
By Namerah Saud Fatmi published
Make better use of that brand new Fire tablet with these goodies.
Purchased a spanking new Amazon Fire tablet recently? These are the best gadgets and accessories to make the most of your new device. From cases to memory cards, there's a lot that you can purchase to improve your Fire tablet journey. You can change up the look of your tablet, get a mount or a holder for better media consumption, and even add more storage to keep more files locally. Here are the very best accessories you should buy for your new Amazon Fire tablet.
Accessorize your Amazon Fire tablet
Silicon Power 256GB MicroSD Card
Staff Pick
Expand your Fire tablet's memory with this affordable yet excellent microSD card from Silicon Power. It can store all your media files and is capable of running apps off it as well. You get a better deal with the 256GB memory card as opposed to bigger brands like SanDisk, without sacrificing any of the fast read/write speeds or quality.
Amazon Kid-Proof Case
Cover your six
The Amazon Kid-Proof Case is perfect for any Fire tablet, for kids or adults. These sturdy cases are designed to be accident-proof, with a rugged layer of protection against drops, grippy textures, raised lips all around, and a built-in kickstand. You get one for every Fire tablet in production.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Make audio fun
Most Amazon Fire tablets don't come with the greatest-sounding speakers. Equip your tab with a smart speaker that looks cute and produces much better audio quality with the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen). As a bonus, it comes with additional parental controls and you get to pick between the adorable panda and tiger variations.
Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A
Long boi
Fire tablets aren't the fastest charging Android devices, with even newer iterations like the Fire 7 stuck at an embarrassing 5W speed. Chances are, you'll be charging your Amazon tab a lot. Make the process less tiresome with this incredibly long Powerline+ USB-C cable. Anker makes the finest charging Type-C cables and adapters. This durable nylon-braided 10-ft. long wire lives up to the brand name.
Logitech POP Mouse
Fun-sized mouse
Logitech's POP Mouse has a small footprint and comes in three bright retro colorways, with a matching line of mechanical keyboards sold separately. You get interesting features like a customizable emoji button, BLE, a two-year battery life, silent clicking mechanisms, and more. The POP mouse can switch between three devices at once, including your Android-powered Fire tablet.
UGREEN Tablet Stand Holder for Desk
Hold it up
UGREEN's sleek metal Tablet Stand is a thing of beauty. You can adjust the height as well as the viewing angle of this brilliant tablet stand. It's got a strong yet lightweight base thanks to the overall aluminum make, with cushioned arms to prevent scratch marks from forming on your Fire tablet.
NuPro Antimicrobial Screen Protector
Germless screen guard
This NuPro NuPro Antimicrobial Screen Protector fits the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus tablets. It is glare-free and capable of killing germs, protecting the sanctity of your Fire tablet. Keep that display crack free and super clean with this hygienic two-pack.
Fintie Bluetooth Keyboard with detachable case
Productivity machine
Convert your Amazon Fire tablet into a fine-tuned productivity machine using the Fintie Bluetooth Keyboard case. It supports the Fire HD 10 series and you get outstanding battery life, with around 400 hours in a single charge.
Sennheiser HD 206 Over Ear Headphones
Make use of that audio jack
All Amazon tablets come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you'd better make full use of it. Grab the budget-friendly Sennheiser HD 206 Over Ear Headphones to experience sound that no cheap wireless earbud can deliver. The over-ear design is supremely comfortable and you don't have to charge these awesome Sennheiser headphones.
MoKo Tablet Pillow Stand
Portable and plush
Metallic stands are heavy and you can't use them in bed or on the couch. For such purposes, the soft MoKo Tablet Pillow Stand is an appropriate accessory for your new Fire tablet. The plush fabric build makes it easy to use in bed and you get plenty of pockets to accommodate other tools like a stylus, your phone, or a cable.
EVACH Stylus for Amazon Kindle Fire 10
Pen pal
The EVACH Active Stylus Digital Pen is a great Android stylus that works with any capacitive display — like your Amazon Fire tablet. You get 20 hours of use out of one charge. Its fine 1.5mm tip feels satisfying while scratching away at your Fire tablet. Touching the butt of the EVACH Stylus turns it on or off and it charges via USB-C so you don't need to buy a separate charger for it.
ZEISS Mobile screen wipes
Squeaky clean
Maintaining your Fire tablet requires constant care and attention. Keep your new Amazon device spick and span with this 120-pack of ZEISS Mobile screen wipes. These one-time-use wipes have a quick drying formula that's perfect for electronic devices. We rank it as our number one pick among the best phone cleaning kits.
What to get for your spanking new Fire tablet
First, let's get the basics out of the way. Your immediate purchase after buying a new Amazon Fire tablet should be a case and a screen protector. These are essential accessories that you cannot skip, lest you risk damaging your shiny new plaything. Amazon's Kid-Proof Case is built to prevent damage and it comes with a stand, making it a good option for most Fire tablets. We have model-specific round-ups for every Fire tab, so if you're looking for the strongest Fire HD 10 screen protectors or the sturdiest Fire 7 cases, check out those guides.
Done with that? Good. Here's where the fun begins! You can have your pick from among all the add-ons listed above. Right off the bat, I believe a decent memory card is a vital Fire tablet accessory. My go-to pick is the Silicon Power 256GB MicroSD Card. It adds 256GB of storage, which is way more than enough for most people, and you get that A1 performance class needed to smoothly store and run apps off of it. This is a must-have standard for any decent microSD card for Android if you plan to install apps on it.
For added productivity, a mouse for Android tablets like the Logitech POP mouse is a fun choice. Its vibrant colorways are attractive but the customizable emoji button and its petite size are even more appealing. The best part is that it connects via Bluetooth Low Energy, so you get a dongle-free mouse. To pair the POP mouse with a keyboard, check out the awesome Fintie Bluetooth Keyboard that comes with a detachable case.
In this post-pandemic era, it's a good idea to focus on hygiene. Grab some ZEISS Mobile screen wipes to clean and disinfect your Fire tablet on the go. These are high-quality disinfectant wipes designed for phones and tablets, so they won't damage your Amazon device.
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a freelance writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.