Best Amazon Fire 7 cases 2022

The smallest Fire tablet has proven to be a handy little device. Whether you're using it to watch Amazon Prime shows, look up recipes, listen to music, or simply to surf the web, you'll want to keep it protected.

It isn't cheap after all, and it only takes one bad trip to ruin it. We've gathered together the best cases for your 2019 and 2022 Amazon Fire 7 tablets that are suitable for a variety of uses. See which one works best for you.

Best Amazon Fire 7 (2022) cases

CoBak PU Leather Case for Fire 7 12th Gen Staff Pick CoBak's PU Leather Case for the Amazon Fire 7 (12th Gen) adds a world of functionality. You can hold it comfortably with one hand thanks to the built-in elastic strap. Its folio performs double duty by protecting the screen, and folding over to become a kickstand. As a bonus, the magnetic flip cover is compatible with the Fire 7's sleep/wake feature. ANTIKE Shock-Absorption Cover for Fire 7 Rugged defenses Damaging your tablet from any angle is a constant worry for anyone. The ANTIKE Shock Absorption Cover eliminates all fear with its heavy-duty, bulky protective layers. All the ports and bezels are reinforced thanks to the raised shock-resistant edges, and the back (as well as the sides) feature a grippy texture to prevent slipping. Amazon Kid-Proof Case for Fire 7 For the kids Amazon's Kid-Proof Case for the Fire 7 (2022) is something we can get behind. It's fun and quirky, but also practical, owing to its rugged enhancements. There's a handle that flips open when needed, and also folds at an angle to prop up your Fire tablet. MoKo Clear Cover with Bumper Protection Show it off Looking for something transparent? The MoKo Clear Cover with Bumper Protection is just what your Fire 7 tablet needs. Available in three colorways, this bumper cover has reinforced edges all around, a see-through back, and a folio that can wake up your Fire 7 or put it to sleep. Amazon Fire 7 Cover 2022 First-party option Amazon's own offering for the Fire 7 isn't to be overlooked. The Amazon Fire 7 Cover consists of a high-quality fabric finish, and a folio that folds in half at a angle to act as a stand in portrait or landscape orientations. Each one of the three shades match the available colors for the 2022 Fire 7 tablet. Auorld Kids Case with Handle for Fire 7 Kitty ears and all Cat lovers will gush over this adorable cat-eared Auorld Kids Case with Handle. You can carry your 2022 Fire 7 around thanks to the handle on top, and it comes with a kickstand in tow. The important bits are secured by raised lips that jut out for fall protection. If you've got children or happen to be clumsy, it's a great case.

Dress up your brand new Amazon Fire 7 (2022) tablet

The latest iteration of the Amazon Fire 7 (2022) ditches the older micro-USB port, bringing us modern USB-C charging instead. If you've upgraded to this petite yet value-packed Fire tablet from Amazon, best grab a sweet case to keep it fresh for many years to come.

The CoBak PU Leather Case is a stellar tablet case for your Amazon Fire 7 (12th Gen). Not only does the entire thing look suave, but it's also extremely useful. The CoBak case has got a folio cover that trigger's the Fire tablet's sleep/wake function, thanks to its magnetic nature. You can also fold the cover beneath the tablet to make it into a kickstand whenever you desire. Then there's the elastic band sewn into the back of the Fire 7 cover, which assists you in one-handed usage.

For something rugged, Amazon's first-party Kid-Proof Case is the best Fire 7 cover. It is lightweight but sturdy, and you get three bright dual-toned color combos to choose from. The handle allows you or your child to carry the Fire 7 around with ease, and it also acts as a stand to prop up your tablet. If you want similar features in a cheaper package, the Auorld Kids Case works as a fantastic alternative.

Best Amazon Fire 7 (2019) cases

Fintie Folio Stand Cover Staff Pick On the hunt for something simple yet stylish? This is a great case to get. The Fintie Folio Stand Cover protects your 2019 Fire 7's screen from scratches and bumps, but also folds back into a stand for added convenience. This is a very slim case so that it won't take up any extra space during transport. There are two different designs: a blue patterned one, and a plain black option. Amazon Fire 7 Case 2019 The official case This is one of the only tablet cases that is designed to prop your Fire up vertically as well as horizontally. The Amazon Fire 7 Case has a simple, sleek design that won't take up a lot of room in your backpack, purse, or laptop bag. The cover snaps shut by way of magnet to better protect your screen in transit. Choose from five different fabric colors to get the look you like best. Dadanism Folio Case Soft and strong Get the look you like most in this protective folio-style casing. The slim TPU material is lightweight, but still durable. The Dadanism Folio Case also adds a bit of translucence that lets you still see your Amazon Fire 7 (2019)'s color with some flair. What's more, the case is designed to work with the tablet's auto wake/sleep feature when you open and close the cover. Amazon Kid-Friendly Case for Fire 7 (2019) Kiddie handle The handy Amazon Kid-Friendly Case is designed to protect your Fire 7 from drops and bumps. The included handle converts into a kickstand, so your child will be able to transport the device more securely, and will be able to prop it up hands-free when watching a show or playing a game. It comes in four colors. Famavala Folio Case for Fire 7 (9th Gen) Stand back This beautiful Famavala Folio Case protects your Fire 7 tablet's screen from damage when closed and folds into a stand when open. It even supports the sleep/wake function of the Amazon tablet, and has an elastic band to store a stylus. You can get it in three elegant colorways, including two galaxy designs and one marbled case. Maomi Heavy Duty Cover for Fire 7 (2019) Built like a tank The Maomi Heavy Duty Cover is the perfect case for anyone who wants extra protection. The case is made of several different layers to better prevent damages from drops and bumps. The kickstand works to prop the tablet up either vertically or horizontally. You can pick from among six different shades.

Give your older Fire 7 tablet some love

If you're looking for an Amazon Fire 7 (2019) case, you'll want something that's priced decently and provides protection for your tablet. You'll also want to consider color options and any additional conveniences a case might offer. For instance, some cases include kickstands so you can prop your screen up without using your hands. You should also double-check that the case you want to purchase is compatible with your version of Fire tablet.

Our personal recommendation is the Fintie Slim Cover, which is designed for the 9th generation Fire 7 tablet. It's one of the least expensive cases on our list, comes in two designs, and is sure to protect your tablet from scratches and bumps. The cover even folds up into a kickstand so you can enjoy hands-free tablet usage. It provides just about everything you could need at a reasonable price.

If need something that offers high protection and looks great too, then the Maomi Heavy Duty Cover is an excellent choice. It offers robust protection, including an additional textured back layer that pops out, reinforced corners, raised edges, and a kickstand. Regardless of which case you choose to go with, your 2019 Fire 7 tablet will gain a bit of unique style, and have a better chance of surviving a few bumps.