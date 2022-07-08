Best accessories for Amazon Fire 7 & Fire HD 8 tablets 2022
By Jeramy Johnson , Olivia Lipski Contributions from Namerah Saud Fatmi
Grab these cool add-ons that level up your basic Fire tablet game.
So you've decided to pick up a shiny new Amazon Fire tablet. Maybe it's the 2019 7-inch model, the latest 8-inch HD version, or even one of the great Kids Editions. Whichever one you grabbed, congratulations!
You've made a smart decision, because while these aren't the most powerful tablets you can find, they're easily some of the best cheap Android tablets for your money. Now that it's time to accessorize, here are some of the best Amazon Fire tablet accessories you can buy right now.
Don't be basic, level up your Fire tablet with awesome accessories
Amazon Fire HD 8 Folio Cover
Amazon's first-party cases are well-made and well-priced. They feature a slim fabric cover that can fold over into a stand to hold up your tablet in portrait or landscape mode. This Fire HD 8 cover can also wake the device with its magnetic closures, and the microfiber interior protects your Fire's screen from scratches. Versions of this case are also available for the Fire 7 and HD 8 Plus, and all are offered in multiple colors.
Amazon Kid-Proof Case Fire HD 8 (2020)
Put a case on it — kids edition
Yes, we know that you can get a Kids Edition Fire Tablet in the 7", 8", or 10" varieties — but what if you don't need or want a second Fire tab, but still want to kid-proof your device? There are plenty of great options from third-party vendors, but we are partial to this one from Amazon. It's perfect for taking any beating your little one can dish out, and is convenient to remove for when the adults want their tablet back. Versions of this case are available for almost all Fire tablets. The case comes in five fun colors.
Mr Shield Tempered Glass for Fire 7 2019 (2-pack)
Protect that screen
There's nothing more annoying than watching a movie with lots of shadows and dark scenes on your tablet, and then seeing the glare coming off of a giant scratch in the screen — yuck! With the Mr Shield Tempered Glass 2-pack, you won't have to deal with headaches like that. This Fire 7 screen guard is available for various Fire tablets, it protects against scratches, smudges, and dirt, and are easy to install — a no-brainer to protect your tablet investment.
SanDisk Ultra 64GB MicroSD Card
Add more storage
While Amazon Fire tablets are a fantastic value, they achieve low prices by skimping on storage. Fortunately, you can add on storage in the form of a microSD card for your Fire tab. The spectacular SanDisk Ultra 64GB MicroSD Card brings a lot of space along with speedy read/write speeds, and it's optimized to run apps off of it, too. It's perfect for loading up your tablet with movies and music for a long trip.
Blink Mini
See who's coming
With the Blink Mini, otherwise recognized as the best value Blink camera, you can use your Fire tablet to ask Alexa to show you the front door, your pet, or whatever you have this handy device facing. The camera will send notifications to your device when it senses activity. It has two-way audio to allow you to communicate with whoever/whatever is on the other end of the lens. You can store footage locally, or in the cloud through a Blink Subscription.
Amazon Smart Plug
Easy smart device
The Amazon Smart Plug is a great way to ease into the smart home lifestyle, and it automatically works with any Alexa-enabled device like your Fire tablet. Simply plug one of these Alexa-integrated smart plugs into a wall socket and ask Alexa to discover devices. Once Alexa finds the plug, you can name it, add it to a routine, or ask Alexa to "turn on the lamp" you plugged into it.
SquareTrade Inc 2-Year Accident Protection Plan
Peace of mind
SquareTrade Inc offers several affordable extended warranties for all of their devices, including all Fire tablets. This two-year plan is delivered to your email within 24 hours, and allows you to receive a replacement device two or three days after you make a valid claim. There are no deductibles or shipping fees, and you can make up to three claims during the warranty term. You can cancel at any time, and the warranty is fully transferable.
ANGREAT Wireless Charging Dock for Fire HD 8 Plus
Made for Amazon
The ANGREAT Wireless Charging Dock for Fire HD 8 Plus serves multiple purposes, acting as a charging dock and display stand, on top of removing the need for a separate device like an alarm clock, Echo Spot, or Echo Show. It essentially turns your Fire HD 8 Plus into an Echo Show, while allowing you to remove the device to use in tablet mode whenever you wish. As a result, it's an incredibly convenient accessory to consider.
Amazon Echo (4th Gen)
Hands-free with Alexa
Amazon's Echo (4th Gen) is a marvelous Alexa speaker that adds so much functionality. Hook it up to your Fire HD tablet along with all your other Alexa-enabled smart home devices for a seamless, hands-free smart home experience. Plus, it works as a neat Bluetooth speaker for your Fire tablet when playing audio or video content.
Accessorizing — what separates us from the animals
Amazon Fire tablets are inexpensive, durable, and incredibly useful personal technology devices, and they're also some of the cheapest Android tablets that you can buy. Coming in various sizes, colors, and capacities, and with built-in and hands-free Alexa access, they delight their users through entertainment and convenience. If you've got the Fire 7 (2019), Fire HD 8 (2020), or the Fire HD 8 Plus (2020), the above accessories are perfect partners to augment your user experience.
Once you've set up your Fire tablet, you have virtually unlimited access to movies, TV shows, apps, music, books, and all the online shopping Amazon can throw at you. You also have access to great content from Hulu, Netflix, HBO, and even Apple Music! And if you have kids, these are still the only tablets we'd recommend.
Our top accessory recommendation for Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets is the Amazon Folio Cover. Not only does this case look great, but it also does a great job of providing protection and utility for your Fire tablet. If you're in the market for something heavy-duty yet child-friendly for your Fire HD 8 or 7, the colorful Kid-Proof Case is great because it protects your precious tablet from the inevitable drops and bumps brought on by the little ones.
To build your smart home ecosystem on a budget, you can grab Alexa-enabled devices to connect and use with your Fire 7 (2019) and Fire HD 8 (2020) tablets. We're huge fans of the Echo (4th Gen), as it excels at being a Bluetooth speaker, as well as a smart home hub. You can also get the Blink Mini camera, which is a futuristic and affordable way to protect your home. You can use this Alexa-supported security camera check on your residence at any time through your Fire tablet.
Jeramy is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. When he's not writing about smart home gadgets and wearables, he's defending his relationship with his smart voice assistants to his family. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.
- Namerah Saud Fatmi Contributing Writer
