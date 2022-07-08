Best accessories for Amazon Fire 7 & Fire HD 8 tablets 2022

So you've decided to pick up a shiny new Amazon Fire tablet. Maybe it's the 2019 7-inch model, the latest 8-inch HD version, or even one of the great Kids Editions. Whichever one you grabbed, congratulations!

You've made a smart decision, because while these aren't the most powerful tablets you can find, they're easily some of the best cheap Android tablets for your money. Now that it's time to accessorize, here are some of the best Amazon Fire tablet accessories you can buy right now.

Don't be basic, level up your Fire tablet with awesome accessories

Accessorizing — what separates us from the animals

Amazon Fire tablets are inexpensive, durable, and incredibly useful personal technology devices, and they're also some of the cheapest Android tablets that you can buy. Coming in various sizes, colors, and capacities, and with built-in and hands-free Alexa access, they delight their users through entertainment and convenience. If you've got the Fire 7 (2019), Fire HD 8 (2020), or the Fire HD 8 Plus (2020), the above accessories are perfect partners to augment your user experience.

Once you've set up your Fire tablet, you have virtually unlimited access to movies, TV shows, apps, music, books, and all the online shopping Amazon can throw at you. You also have access to great content from Hulu, Netflix, HBO, and even Apple Music! And if you have kids, these are still the only tablets we'd recommend.

Our top accessory recommendation for Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets is the Amazon Folio Cover. Not only does this case look great, but it also does a great job of providing protection and utility for your Fire tablet. If you're in the market for something heavy-duty yet child-friendly for your Fire HD 8 or 7, the colorful Kid-Proof Case is great because it protects your precious tablet from the inevitable drops and bumps brought on by the little ones.

To build your smart home ecosystem on a budget, you can grab Alexa-enabled devices to connect and use with your Fire 7 (2019) and Fire HD 8 (2020) tablets. We're huge fans of the Echo (4th Gen), as it excels at being a Bluetooth speaker, as well as a smart home hub. You can also get the Blink Mini camera, which is a futuristic and affordable way to protect your home. You can use this Alexa-supported security camera check on your residence at any time through your Fire tablet.