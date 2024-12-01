The ultimate Bluetooth party speaker is down to an all-time low this Cyber Monday — but you need to act now

Bluetooth speakers come in all sizes these days, and if you just need a portable option that you can throw in your bag, it's hard to beat the StormBox 2, which is just $54 now. But if you need something a little bigger, you'll have to turn your attention to the StormBox Blast; while this is still a portable speaker, it is considerably larger, and it puts out 90W of sound, making it an outstanding choice for parties.



I used the StormBox Blast for over a year, and it continues to be my favorite Bluetooth speaker. Tribit just rolled out a new model dubbed the Blast 2, and while it goes up to 200W, it is costlier as well, coming in at $209. Having used both, I think the original StormBox Blast is the better value, and with the Cyber Monday deal bringing it down to $139, now is the best time to buy it.

Tribit StormBox Blast 90W Bluetooth Speaker: was $199 now $139 at Amazon The StormBox Blast produces a terrific sound, has reliable connectivity, and you even get LED lighting at the front. You can't ask for much more from a portable speaker, and if you want something that can deliver 90W of wall-shaking sound, this is the one to get.

✅Recommended if: You want a powerful Bluetooth speaker with great sound and a bold design.



❌Skip this deal if: You need a speaker that's easy to carry anywhere.

The StormBox Blast has two 30W mid-woofers alongside dual 15W tweeters, and it produces 90W of sound. The sound quality is great out of the box, but if you need to tweak the bass or change the sound characteristics, you can easily do so with the Tribit app. Honestly, this thing gets loud enough to fill a medium-sized room, and there are zero issues when it comes to audio quality.



There's an XBass mode that cranks up the bass to a noticeable degree, and you don't get any distortion even with the volume all the way up. I averaged over 20 hours of music playback between charges, and I didn't have any problems with Bluetooth connectivity — it pairs over Bluetooth 5.3.



I also like the design quite a bit; it has 32 LEDs at the front, and they pulse according to the music. Interestingly, it has a power bank mode that lets you charge other devices with it, but it only goes up to 10W. There's IPX7 ingress protection as well, and you can easily use it outdoors or at the pool. The only quibble I have with it is that it takes too long to charge, but outside of that, the StormBox Blast is a phenomenal Bluetooth speaker, and you don't get anything that sounds as good for $139 this Cyber Monday.