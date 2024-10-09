These Sony noise-cancelling headphones are just $88 with this October Prime Day deal

The Sony WH-CH720N are my personal favorite noise-cancelling headphones for folks on a budget, and I can't believe the amazing deal that October Prime Day has just thrown on them.

During the Big Deal Days, you can get the Sony WH-CH720N with a 41% discount, knocking the price down to just $88. That's the best deal we've ever seen for these headphones, so go check them out before the sale ends tonight.

This lightweight pair of Sony headphones offer a snug fit, up to 35 hours of battery life, and support hands-free Alexa or Google Assistant. They're one of the best headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) under $200, and it's a sweeter deal if you grab them on Prime Day.

See all the October Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Sony WH-CH720N headphones: $149.99 $88 at Amazon The Sony WH-CH720N are an excellent pair of budget headphones with active noise cancellation. This Prime Day deal is really hard to pass up as it slashes the price from the typical $149.99 to just $88! That's a massive 41% in savings. Even if you don't need a pair, it makes a great gift for a music-loving family member or friend. The WH-CH720N is a wildly popular choice for a good budget ANC headphones, as it offers great audio and ANC performance, USB-C charging, up to 35 hours of battery life, Sony's V1 chip for a detailed audio output.

✅Recommended if: you want lightweight headphones that are comfortable; you want good ANC performance on the cheap; you need stellar battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: you want something that feels premium; you need wear-detection sensors; you need something the folds to a smaller size.

I've been personally using the Sony WH-CH720N for more than a year as my everyday work headphones, and I absolutely love them. I don't mind the slightly plasticky feel since they're only worn indoors, and the lightweight construction with long battery life are perfect for my needs. ANC performance is good too, but obviously not as good as Sony's more premium WH-1000 series. Audio quality is quite solid with good bass, detailed mids, and clear highs without being too shrill. The physical buttons are also large and easy to identify just by touch, once you learn the lay of the land.

The Sony WH-CH720N have always been excellent value for money headphones, and its even better if you can grab this Prime Day deal. This is the lowest price we've seen for these headphones on Amazon (or anywhere for that matter), so make sure you grab it before it's all gone.