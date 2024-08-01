Upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 3 likely to support AI call summary feature

What you need to know

OnePlus app's teardown reveals a new AI feature likely in the works.

The popular AI Summary feature on OnePlus phones might extend to OnePlus Buds.

If the feature goes live, future OnePlus Buds will be able to create call transcripts via AI.

The leaked OnePlus Buds 3 Pro could be the first to feature this tool.

OnePlus is reportedly integrating a handy new AI feature into its wireless earbuds to generate call AI summaries, according to new findings from an APK teardown.

The APK teardown, done by folks at Android Authority, reveals a new AI call summaries feature, which can be carried out through OnePlus wireless earbuds. The findings were seen via the OnePlus Buds app bearing the 14.8.2 version. The publication's screenshot of the app reveals the new AI Call Assistant toggle. Once enabled, users would need to press their compatible OnePlus Buds' stem three times, which can trigger the AI summary for calls.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

First discovered back in February, OnePlus' AI Call Summarizer automatically extracts key information like instructions, addresses, names, or phone numbers from a phone call. Currently available on OnePlus phones, this will now work as a hands-free option when you take Bluetooth calls through your OnePlus Buds.

Needless to say, the said AI summarize feature will only work with compatible earbuds alongside a supported OnePlus phone that also sports an AI summary function, like the recent OnePlus Nord 4, for example.

Users further have to bear in mind that if the supported OnePlus phone, for some reason, is in power-saving mode, meditation mode, or children's space mode, the AI summary mode might not work effectively. Other than that, next to the calls, AI summaries also work for online meetings made through supported third-party applications.

Lastly, as Android Authority notes, the compatible OnePlus Buds in question are likely the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 3. SmartPrix leaked the Buds Pro 3 design and specs on Wednesday, suggesting they'll arrive soon as a successor to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

While these AI features could come to the Buds Pro 3 first, we expect these AI features to trickle down to older earbuds from the company, like the OnePlus Buds 3.