OnePlus 12 gains new AI-powered features with latest OxygenOS update

What you need to know

OnePlus has sent out a February ColorOS update in China that adds several AI-powered features.

The move comes as both Google and Samsung add artificial intelligence offerings to their flagship phones.

The ColorOS update looks to support both the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 series.

OnePlus is adding more artificial intelligence features to the OnePlus 12 and last year's OnePlus 11, as a ColorOS update changelog detailed. The move comes as both Samsung and Google tout new AI-based features for their flagship smartphone lineups, the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 series.

A Reddit user first spotted the February ColorOS update appearing in China, as reported by Mishaal Rahman on X. The update was originally believed to be limited to the OnePlus 11 when it was discovered Friday. However, a post on OnePlus' community forums in China showed the update appearing on the OnePlus 12 as well.

Notably, the changelog for the February ColorOS update includes the addition of several AI-powered features. When OnePlus debuted the OnePlus 12 series last month, AI was not at the forefront of the smartphone's new features. That was a stark contrast from how Google and Samsung have approached this generation of smartphones, with features like Circle to Search stealing the show.

Like other Android phones, OnePlus devices will also be able to help you take calls with the latest ColorOS update. The new feature is called AI Call Summarizer, and it will listen to your phone call and summarize it for your reference. This would be ideal in situations where you need to take down things like instructions, addresses, names, or phone numbers.

As part of the process, the AI Call Summarizer can pull "extracting times, places, action items and other key information" from your conversation, according to the changelog.

OnePlus will offer a Magic Eraser-like feature as well, which is currently called AIGC Remover. The feature can remove unwanted people or objects from your photos using AI, just like similar options available on other phones.

The new features can help users digest content on the web with an article summarizer. Additionally, Breeno Touch gets an upgrade, and it now scans your screen for content and makes suggestions for related services based on what you're seeing.

OnePlus 11 devices will receive build PHB110_14.0.0.403(CN01), while OnePlus 12 phones will receive build PJD110_14.0.0.405(CN01). Both appear to be rolling out now for eligible devices. It's not clear when these features will arrive on global models.