Nothing could bring peanut-shaped earbuds to the US through a new sub-brand

Nothing could be creating a sub-brand in the U.S. for a new earbud product.

The brand has appeared at the USPTO for trademark with the name "Particles by XO."

The leaked showcase the earbuds resembling the shape of peanuts with a sleek, circular charging case.

Nothing fans in the U.S. could be in for another product release at some point, although it might come without the Nothing brand name attached to it.

Twitter leaker Kuba Wojciechowski has stumbled across photos regarding a new pair of earbuds that could launch in the U.S. (via 91Mobiles). The buds also may launch under a new sub-brand of Nothing with the running name "Particles by XO," a curious move to say the least. This new brand name has had its application submitted to the USPTO for trademark purposes. In the filing, it's stated that this new brand will cover "earphones and headphones."

The earbuds themselves do feature a truly interesting shape. From the leaked images from Wojciechowski, these new buds have the shape of a peanut. The buds' odd shape already has some people on Twitter commenting on how odd they may be to wear if they end up coming to consumers. The Nothing Ear (stick) may have been unique, but it still held a bud shape that most were familiar with or could wrap their heads around.

Some additional information about these potentially peanut-shaped buds has also been unearthed. Leaks suggest the buds will feature LHDC audio and active noise cancelation (ANC). The previously released Ear (stick) did not feature ANC, although, the Ear (1) did.

The charging case for the buds isn't too different from what we're used to as opposed to the lipstick shape for the Ear (stick) product. This leaked look shows off a simpler, circular design to the earbuds' potential charging case.

While the other specifications of Nothing's new sub-brand buds are still unknown, consumers could be in for a more premium earbud product if these currently rumored features continue throughout its development and onto the market.

Lastly, these leaked buds allegedly bear the codename B154. If we backtrack a bit, the Nothing Ear (2) has been rumored to have codename B155.

This is just the latest bit of Nothing U.S. consumers can chew on. It was previously stated by Carl Pei that U.S. users can potentially get their hands on the Nothing Phone (1) through a testing program. Details are still scarce as Pei nor the company has brought any more information to light.