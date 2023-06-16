Sony's next premium earbuds could have exciting upgrades over the WF-1000XM4

What you need to know

The upcoming Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are rumored to include an 8.4mm driver, powered by two proprietary processors inside.

The charging case is also tipped to provide the earbuds with a total playback time of up to 24 hours.

Rumor has it that the WF-1000XM5 will support Bluetooth 5.3 for multi-point connection and feature an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are due for an upgrade, having been launched two years ago, and a new rumor suggests their successor will pack massive upgrades both in audio quality and endurance.

According to WinFuture, the next-generation Sony WF-1000XM5 will sound significantly better than the previous model thanks to their new driver, dubbed Dynamic Driver X, which apparently has a diameter of 8.4mm. This driver is said to be 40% larger than the one found in the WF-1000XM4, which should result in richer and more detailed sound.

The Dynamic Driver X will reportedly be paired with two new in-house processors that support Hi-Res Audio and Sony's DSEE Extreme audio technology. According to the leak, there are apparently dual feedback microphones optimized for real-time noise reduction, while three microphones are housed in each earpiece to capture ambient noise.

In terms of endurance, the upcoming earbuds are said to ship with battery life upgrades. The charging case, in particular, will reportedly have a 500mAh battery, potentially bringing the earbuds' total playback time to 24 hours. However, it is unclear whether this estimate takes into account the ANC in full force. The same outlet previously reported that the WF-1000XM5 could support Qi wireless charging.

The leaked specs didn't mention how long each earbud will last on a single full charge, but WinFuture claims that a three-minute charge will get you an hour of playback time. The case itself is also said to take two hours to completely charge.

If you prefer a lightweight pair of headsets, the new rumor may have some good news for you: each WF-1000XM5 bud will apparently weigh only 5.9 grams, whereas the WF-1000XM4 bud comes in at 7.3 grams.

Other upgrades from the 2021 model include support for Bluetooth 5.3 and an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. The report adds that the WF-1000XM5 will include bone conduction sensors on board and Precise Voice Pickup technology, which will make the wearer's voice clear even in noisy environments.

The WF-1000XM4 is currently one of our favorite wireless earbuds, so it stands to reason that its successor will aim to eclipse their performance to keep its share of the market.