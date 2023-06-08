Sony WF-1000XM5 leaks detail quick charging potential and new design

What you need to know

Additional leaks have emerged about the Sony WF-1000XM5 and its simplified design.

The buds are also rumored to gain an hour's worth of charge in just three minutes inside the case.

The WF-1000XM5 may also support Qi wireless charging and feature an upgraded 230mAh battery.

New leaks have emerged in regard to Sony's upcoming WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds, which show a clearer look at their new design.

The rumored renders come via the German publication WinFuture and show off a much an alleged simpler design for the new buds. Taking a look at the leaked WF-1000XM5 renders, it's clear that the buds themselves are smaller and glossy in some areas while showcasing a matte finish in others.

Images last popped up about the WF-1000XM5 earlier this year, giving us a first look at its rumored design and possible improvements. However, what we're seeing now looks much more polished and put together.

The earbuds also appear to be a little more contoured, possibly to help fit in a person's ear with some added comfort and stability.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture)

If you're to compare these renders with the Sony WF-1000XM4 from two years ago, the newer earbuds appear a bit smaller and already look like an improvement over the previous buds. That does for the charging case, as well.

WinFuture suggests the new WF-1000XM5 can achieve up to 24 hours of battery life with the case. In terms of the buds' strength on their own, that's still up in the air, but it seems likely we might get 8 hours on a single charge.

Additionally, a comparison chart on The Walkman Blog shows that the case will support Qi wireless charging and can gain up to an hour's charge with just three minutes inside the case.

The buds may contain technology for better voice capturing when in use, and it looks like they can connect to multiple devices at the same time, similar to other wireless earbuds like the Pixel Buds Pro, which let a device connect to two devices at once — like your computer and phone. It's unclear how many Sony will allow its new buds to support, but this is something to keep in mind.

In February, the WF-1000XM5 passed through the FCC, which could indicate we're coming up on a launch sometime soon.