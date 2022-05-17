Best Sony WH-1000XM5 prices and deals: May 2022

If you're on the hunt for great Sony WH-1000XM5 prices and pre-order deals, you've come to the right place. The newest flagship wireless headphones from Sony are garnering lots of attention for their impressive battery life and noise-cancellation capabilities, but are they worth all the fuss? This guide will answer that question and provide everything you need to know about the premium headphones' specs and price tag, plus we'll share a few tips on how you can save some cash once the headphones are available.

The brand new WH-1000XM5 follow 2020's Sony WH-1000XM4, a model that we called the best wireless headphones that money could buy. Like its predecessor, the XM5 offer exceptional sound quality, noise cancellation, and Adaptive Sound Control, but they also improve on the XM4 in two key areas: design and battery life. The newest flagship headphones are sleeker and more minimalist, with a synthetic leather band for added comfort, while the XM5 battery can last for a maximum of 40 hours when Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is turned off. Aside from those updates, the headphones are largely the same as the previous generation, which is actually a good thing in this case.

Pre-order Sony WH-1000XM5

The new Sony WH-1000XM5 are available for pre-order at this very moment through a number of online retailers. They're currently $399/£380/AU$650, and stores will start shipping out the headphones on Friday, May 20th. Although you won't find many deals this weekend, you can expect prices to begin to drop once the headphones have been out a while.

Frequently asked questions

When do the Sony WH-1000XM5 come out? Sony's WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are set to officially drop this Friday, May 20th. This is a few months earlier than initially predicted, since the last two generations of the headphones dropped in early to mid-August. New versions of Sony's flagship wireless headphones tend to come out every two years — with the XM3 and XM4 being released in 2018 and 2020, respectively — so the XM5 headphones are otherwise right on schedule.

How much do Sony WH-1000XM5 cost? Right now, the retail price of Sony's XM5 headphones is $399.99, which is $50 more than the original price of the XM4. It may take a while before we see any serious discounts on the wireless headphones, although things can change fast with upcoming sales events like Amazon's Prime Day and Black Friday. When the deals show up, we'll share them on this page.

How are Sony WH-1000XM5 different from XM4? Aside from the price (the XM4 are $50 cheaper), the differences mostly come down to the max battery life, noise cancellation capabilities, and design. The XM5 are noticeably slimmer than previous generations, with a clean, minimalist look and super-soft, faux leather headband. They also contain eight built-in microphones for active noise cancellation, an increase from the five found in the XM4. Lastly, the XM5 have a max battery life of 40 hours, a jump from the XM4's max of 30 hours — although it's worth noting that the XM5 can only last that long when ANC is turned off and power-saving audio settings are selected. If you're not willing to fork out that much money on the XM5 headphones, then check out the latest prices for the still-excellent XM4 below. We expect prices to start dropping even more once the new model starts to take over.

We called Sony's XM4 the best wireless headphones around, and we expect the XM5 to take home the same prize. But if you're not sold on the Sony flagship series, take a look at our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones to see what else is out there.