Google’s wireless Pixel Buds A-Series sound great, look cute (in Dark Olive), and are 33% off

There’s a time and place for high-end noise-canceling earbuds, but sometimes you want something light and comfortable that doesn’t block out too much outside sound. Google Pixel Buds A-Series nails the basics with solid battery life, good sound quality, excellent connectivity, and, most importantly, superb comfort. The Pixel Buds A-Series are the kind of earbuds you can wear for hours on end, and they’re 33% off on Prime Day; that’s just $66.49 on Amazon (opens in new tab) in the Dark Olive color.

As we noted in our Pixel Buds A-Series review, these fully wireless earbuds are very comfortable, making them easy to wear for hours on end. They also lack active noise cancelation, which can extend battery life, and if you’re buying them for your children, they can’t pretend they didn’t hear you reminding them to take the recycling to the curb again. This is one of the reasons why the Pixel Buds A-series are some of the best student earbuds and headphones you can get.

The A-series is just right for everyday listening

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds A-Series: $99.00 $66.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Google Pixel Buds A-Series is a strong pick for entry-level wireless earbuds with plenty of sound quality for everyday listening, some passive noise isolation, and excellent comfort. You get about five hours of playback from each bud with a further 19 hours available from the fully charged case.

We love active noise canceling, and the feature has become something many people have come to expect from the best wireless earbuds, but the fact of the matter is that it requires more processing, more expensive hardware, and can shorten battery life.

If you like to listen to music or a podcast while working around the house, you’ll still be able to hear a knock on the door as the rest of your Prime Day packages start to arrive. Don’t have any packages on the way? Make sure to keep the Android Central Amazon Prime Early Access live blog (opens in new tab) open as we keep looking for the best deals on tech.