Okay, hear me out... these Prime Day deals on wireless earbuds are too good to pass up

If you're a music lover like me, then you'll know the importance of a good pair of earbuds. However, if you're cheap like me, you'll also know the importance of balance between price and performance, which is why Prime Day is one of the best times to snag a new pair of wireless earbuds.

There are quite a few newer models out right now, but the best deals are on the last-generation earbuds. For example, the excellent Jabra Elite 7 Pro are nearly $100 off right now, and these were some of our most highly-rated earbuds throughout 2022, thanks to their superb audio quality, solid ANC, and great fit. These normally retail for $199, but you can grab them for just $113 with this Prime Day Deal.

There are also plenty of other impressive earbuds from Samsung, Google, and more that are down to some tempting prices, which honestly makes it a bit hard to decide which pair to go with. However, we've narrowed the selection down to some of our favorites and others that we think you should consider.

Prime Day deals on wireless earbuds

1. Jabra Elite 7 Pro: $199 $113 at Amazon Jabra is a top brand when it comes to audio, and that extends to its wireless earbuds. The Elite 7 Pro may be two years old, but they're some of the best wireless earbuds we have tested and are well worth the price, which is why this Prime Day deal is an absolute steal.

2. Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199 $119 at Amazon If you're a Pixel fan, you won't wanna miss out on this deal. Google just finished upgrading the Pixel Buds Pro with new AI features and colors when it launched the Pixel 8 series, and now you can buy a pair for 40% off. This is probably the lowest price we've seen for these earbuds, so it's definitely not one to sleep on.

3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229 $169 at Amazon Samsung's best wireless earbuds are back with a sweet deal that gets you more than 25% off the retail price. What's great about the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is that they work extremely well with other Galaxy devices like phones and tablets, letting you switch seamlessly between them for content and calls.

4. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $279 $199 at Amazon Okay, these aren't the cheapest earbuds out there, but Bose makes excellent audio products, and its QuietComfort Earbuds II are among the absolute best. There's a reason we called these the "ANC champ" in our review, as these can detect noise levels in your environment and raise ANC levels to block it out. For $80 off, these are still well worth it.

5. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): $249 $189 at Amazon You know how Apple just launched the new iPhone 15 with USB-C? Well, the updated AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) also got a USB-C upgrade, and now they're getting a price downgrade with this new Prime Day deal. With USB-C, you'll be able to charge all your devices with the same cable, and you can even charge your earbuds with your iPhone 15!

6. Beats Powerbeats Pro: $249 $149 at Amazon If you go to the gym, there's a good chance you'll see a ton of other gymgoers rocking a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro. That's because these are that good, and the design ensures they'll stay on during workouts. And for $100 off, you can get in on the trend, too, so you won't feel left out.

7. Skullcandy Grind: $79 $45 at Amazon Skullcandy is a trusted brand when it comes to earbuds because it knows how to balance quality and value. The Skullcandy Grind earbuds are the most affordable pair on this list, boasting adjustable sound settings, Tile integration, and a whopping 40 hours of battery life, so you can keep rocking out during those long trips without missing a beat.

