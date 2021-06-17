What you need to know
- Earlier this week, we polled AC readers to ask which phone sales they'd be looking for on Prime Day.
- The top choice was Google's Pixel lineup, followed by Samsung's Galaxy S phones.
- More affordable options like the Moto G series and OnePlus Nord series came in last in the poll.
Earlier this week, we polled our AC readers to see which phones they were looking to score deals on during Amazon's Prime Day 2021 event. Perhaps it's no surprise that the top choices were some of the most premium (and most expensive) Android handsets you can buy right now.
Most respondents are hoping for deals on Google's Pixel phones.
The top pick was the Google Pixel, including devices from the 4 and 5 series, with nearly 38% of the vote. Samsung's Galaxy S21 series came next with 31% of the vote, followed by OnePlus's 8 and 9 series with around 12%. Rounding out the bottom of the list were the affordable Moto G and OnePlus Nord series, which combined only received about 5% of the vote.
We've already begun to see some great Android phone deals for Prime Day on older flagships like the Google Pixel 4 XL and OnePlus 8 Pro, and we remain hopeful that some of the best Android phones of 2020 and early 2021 will see discounts next week.
The poll has closed, but we'd still love to hear from you. What phone are you hoping to cop over Prime Day?
