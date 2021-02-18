Joe, Jerry, Ara, and Daniel discuss the last bits of Android 12 rumors, leaks, and speculation just prior to the official announcement. Pretty much everything they say holds true to the legit info, so we hope you enjoy the conversation.
They also chat about Nothing scraping up the remainders of Essential. Plus, there's news regarding Xiaomi, LastPass, Sonos, and more.
Listen now
Links:
- Android 12 | Android Central
- Carl Pei's Nothing now owns Andy Rubin's Essential | Android Central
- 3 things we want to see from Nothing's purchase of Essential | Android Central
- The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra camera display is the latest example of a spec masquerading as a feature | Android Central
- LastPass free plan will become a lot more restrictive in March | Android Central
- Chromecast with Google TV review, 4 months later: A love-hate relationship | Android Central
- Chromecast with Google TV update brings improved support for 4K60 | Android Central
- Google TV will finally introduce the option to create a 'Kids Profile' | Android Central
- Another Chromecast with Google TV bug is causing issues with speaker groups | Android Central
- Samsung Galaxy A72 leak reveals an affordable mid-ranger with a 90Hz display | Android Central
- How to turn off ads on your Samsung Phone | Android Central
- Sonos is announcing its latest product next month — here's what to expect | Android Central
- Amazon.com: COSORI Coffee Mug Warmer & Mug Set, Electric 24Watt Beverage Cup Warmer for Desk Home Office Use, 304 Stainless Steel 17oz Mug lid, Touch Tech & LED Backlit Display, Ideal for Gift, Coffee, Tea, Hot Cocoa: Kitchen & Dining
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
First Android 12 preview brings better app interactions and notifications
The first Android 12 Developer Preview is here and there are several changes that bring better support for multiple screen sizes, faster notifications, better image encoding, and more.
Android 12 has landed — here's what we know so far!
Android 12 has officially arrived — at least the first developer preview has. From all of the new features, release info, and more, here's everything you need to know about where Android is headed in 2021.
You should DEFINITELY be using one of these password managers
Keeping your passwords and other information secure on your phone and computers is rule one for security, and these apps help you keep it all safe.
Use these controllers for your mobile gaming needs on Galaxy phones
Are you ready to have some fun with your new Samsung Galaxy phone and get some serious gaming done? Before you can, you'll likely want to get an awesome controller to pair up and make the most out of the experience.