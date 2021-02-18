Android 12 LogoSource: Google

Joe, Jerry, Ara, and Daniel discuss the last bits of Android 12 rumors, leaks, and speculation just prior to the official announcement. Pretty much everything they say holds true to the legit info, so we hope you enjoy the conversation.

They also chat about Nothing scraping up the remainders of Essential. Plus, there's news regarding Xiaomi, LastPass, Sonos, and more.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.