Daniel and Jerry are joined by Alex Dobie and Joe Maring to make sense of the impending (at the time of recording) TikTok and WeChat bans in the U.S. The crew also preview the LG Wing and discuss Apple's recent Watch and iPad announcements in comparison to Android-compatible watches and the Galaxy Tab S7.
Alex also reports on the rumored Pixel 5s. Plus, the next-gen consoles are coming into focus with pricing and release dates for PS5 and Xbox.
Listen now
Links:
- TikTok, WeChat to be banned from U.S. app stores Sunday, September 20 | Android Central
- LG Wing hands-on preview: The weirdest phone of 2020? | Android Central
- Apple Watch Series 6 & Apple Watch SE hands-on: Kind of blue | iMore
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review: The best premium Android tablet for most people | Android Central
- The new iPad Air reminds us just how bad most Android tablets really are | Android Central
- iPad Air 4: Release date, price, and everything you need to know | iMore
- Apple One: Release date, price, and everything else | iMore
- 5 ways Google could beat Apple One at its own game with a better Google One bundle | Android Central
- The Google Pixel 5s, explained | Android Central
- Google's answer to the iPhone 12 will be unveiled at the end of the month
- PS5: News, price, specs, release date, and everything we know about PlayStation 5 | Android Central
- Sony's PS5 preorder situation is an inexcusable mess | Android Central
- Oklahoma Joe's Highland 879-sq in Black Charcoal Horizontal Smoker in the Charcoal Horizontal Smokers department at Lowes.com
- Amazon.com: Bigzzia Meat BBQ Thermometer, Smart Cooking Thermometer with 6 Probesfor Smoker Grilling Oven Kitchen, APP Bluetooth Wireless Digital Remote Control, Support iOS & Android: Kitchen & Dining
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Indeed gives you the smart tools to make hiring decisions quickly, and to be confident that you're making the right hire for your team. Try Indeed out with a free $75 credit at indeed.com/acp. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Offer valid through September 30.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Foldables are finally good enough to actually spend money on
Foldable phones have come a long way in 18 months, and now with the Galaxy Z Fold 2, we have no major flaws, no shortchanged specs and no hurdles still to overcome. Now is the tipping point when foldables start to actually become worthy of your wallet.
Want an Oculus Quest 2? Here's where to buy one!
The Oculus Quest 2 was announced at Facebook Connect 2020. Here's how to preorder the hottest new wireless VR system around!
Fitness apps and wearables are great, as long as you aren't in a wheelchair
Plenty of people with mobility issues want to buy fitness-based wearables, myself included. Right now they shouldn't because it seems like no company wants their money bad enough to work for it.
The best replacement bands for your 46mm Galaxy Watch
The strap included with the Galaxy Watch is fine, but these offer much more customization. Not only do these straps offer you the chance to change up the style of your watch, but you also get materials that bring added durability for a strap that can take what you throw at it.