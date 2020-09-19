Daniel and Jerry are joined by Alex Dobie and Joe Maring to make sense of the impending (at the time of recording) TikTok and WeChat bans in the U.S. The crew also preview the LG Wing and discuss Apple's recent Watch and iPad announcements in comparison to Android-compatible watches and the Galaxy Tab S7.

Alex also reports on the rumored Pixel 5s. Plus, the next-gen consoles are coming into focus with pricing and release dates for PS5 and Xbox.

