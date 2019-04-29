April has been all about 5G over at Verizon. It began with Verizon launching 5G in Chicago and Minneapolis which was then followed up with an announcement for the next 20 cities that will receive 5G.

When its 5G service first launched, Verizon planned on charging an extra $10 per month for it with the fee waived for the first three months. However, Verizon has since decided to delay charging extra for 5G for an undetermined amount of time for users of the new $1300 Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Tami Erwin, head of the new business-focused unit at Verizon, said from the first two cities the carrier has learned, "customers want more of it, and they want it everywhere." That is why Verizon is working hard to get the zoning permissions to expand 5G coverage in the cities where the service is already offered.