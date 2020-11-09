Finding a Chromebook has been tough lately, and nearly all of the best Chromebook models have been sold out for months at this point. We've been tracking the best Black Friday Chromebook deals and have found a few that are worth pointing out as they may not last until the end of the month.
Availability is rumored to be better for Chromebooks during Black Friday, but what we are seeing now is still much of the same where they are coming in and out of stock, making us wonder what will happen at the end of the month. We've rounded up some of the best cheap Chromebook Black Friday deals that you can buy today, with prices starting at less than $200.
- : Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6-inch | $30 off
- : Lenovo Chromebook Duet Bundle | $37 off
- : HP 14-inch Chromebook | $50 off
- : HP 11.6-inch Chromebook Bundle | $20 off
- : HP 2-in-1 14-Inch Chromebook Bundle | $50 off
Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6-inch | $30 off
The Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6-inch offers 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, 12.5 hours of battery life, and is Google Classroom ready. It has a compact design, military-grade durability, fast gigabit Wi-Fi, and much more. Don't miss your chance at a cheap Chromebook with this discount.
Lenovo Chromebook Duet Bundle | $37 off
Best Buy is bundling the highly-rated Chromebook Duet with a wireless mouse, external DVD drive, and a Microsoft 365 subscription for just $401.97, which is about 10% less than if you were to buy all of these on their own. This Chromebook has been hard to find in recent months, so don't miss out.
HP 14-inch Chromebook | $50 off
One of the only actual Chromebook deals that are available right now is the HP 14-inch Chromebook with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an AMD Radeon R4 inside. It's available in a "Snow White" color which is quite nice, and has received a whole lot of positive reviews, so be sure to grab one before it sells out.
HP 11.6-inch Chromebook Bundle | $20 off
If you are looking for a smaller Chromebook, this is the deal for you. It scores you the 11.6-inch HP Chromebook alnog with a 64GB microSD card, a USB extension cable, an HDMI cable, and a mouse pad all while saving $20 on the purchase. This is a great beginners bundle, so don't miss your chance to grab one while it's in stock.
HP 2-in-1 14-Inch Chromebook Bundle | $50 off
This deal is actually a bundle that saves you $50 when you purchase an HP Chromebook, JLAB Audio headphones, and Lenovo Smart Clock. These items would normally cost you about $700 if you were to purchase them individually, but since they all work so nicely together you might as well grab them all at once.
