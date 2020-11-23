What makes the Band 5 stand out is the fact that it has Alexa integration, allowing you to invoke Amazon's digital assistant straight from your wrist. But the bigger deal is that it has blood oxygen monitoring, making it a truly great product. Case in point: the fitness band already racked up 1,442 ratings on Amazon and has an average score of 4.3 out of 5. Oh, and the Amazfit Band 5 is essentially the same as Xiaomi's Mi Band 5 with Alexa integration thrown in — and it's sold officially in the U.S.

Black Friday deals are in full swing, and we're starting to see attractive discounts on wearables. The Amazfit Band 5 is a fitness tracker that debuted back two months ago, and it is now on sale for just $30 — $20 off its retail price.

The Amazfit Band 5 has everything you're looking for in a fitness band. It has a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen, measures blood oxygen and heart rate, has automatic activity and sleep tracking, and is water resistant. Combine that with a 15-day battery life and you get the best budget fitness band available today.

Now, Amazfit isn't a brand name that is immediately familiar to most in the U.S., but it is the second-largest wearable manufacturer in the world today. Amazfit smartwatches and fitness bands are made by Huami, the same outfit that manufactures Xiaomi's best-selling Mi Band series.

In fact, the Amazfit Band 5 is identical to the Mi Band 5, with the key difference being that it is available officially in the U.S. Another interesting addition is Alexa integration, allowing you to set reminders, get weather alerts and more from your wrist.

The Amazfit Band 5 has a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen, and it gets bright enough even under harsh sunlight. The standout feature is obviously SpO2 monitoring — the band measures blood oxygen saturation levels — and you also get 24/7 heart rate monitoring, automatic activity tracking, and sleep tracking as well along with 5ATM water resistance.

The best part is that the Band 5 has a 15-day battery life, meaning you'll only have to charge the fitness band once every other week. The sheer number of features on offer combined with the affordability makes the Amazfit Band 5 the best budget fitness band you can buy right now, and the fact that it is now available for just $30 makes this one of the best Black Friday deals around.